Alleged kidnappers with 'ties to an extremist syndicate' denied bail

Ntwaagae Seleka
Men accused of kidnapping have been denied bail.
Getty Images
  • Three men with possible links to an extremism and kidnapping syndicate have been denied bail.
  • Police have linked them to at least two kidnapping cases involving businessmen.
  • Ricardo Uzair Sasman, Muhammed Waseem Mullah and Lebogang Gift Mamabolo face charges of kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, extortion, and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Three of the five men with possible links to an international extremism and kidnapping syndicate have been denied bail.

Ricardo Uzair Sasman, Muhammed Waseem Mullah and Lebogang Gift Mamabolo appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, in connection with the kidnapping of a 72-year-old businessman last month.

The man was allegedly held captive from 2 July until his escape on 20 July.

While being held captive, the accused allegedly demanded a ransom of millions from his family and allegedly withdrew thousands of cash from his bank account, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

READ | Warrant of arrest for 'NSFAS millionaire' after failing to appear in court

NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the accused faced charges of kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, extortion, and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

It emerged this week that the men were also linked to another case in which a businessman was kidnapped in the presence of his wife and sister-in-law on 26 January.

"His body was discovered at Cleveland in March 2020 after his wife received a call from the abductors instructing her where to collect her husband’s body," said Mjonondwane.

Two of the three accused were positively identified by witnesses.

Last month, national police commissioner General Kehla Sitole said the men were allegedly linked to an international extremism and kidnapping syndicate.

During the arrest of the five suspects in Kliprivier, police recovered rifles and pistols hidden underground, military training gear and kidnapping video footage, among other crucial evidence.

It's alleged that the plot was used by suspects to hide their kidnapped victims and other criminal activities.

Sitole told News24 that some of the recovered firearms were identified in videos of other crimes like the New Year's Day attack (Poppy's restaurant in Melville) and extremism and kidnapping cases around KwaZulu-Natal.

 

Upon hearing about the arrest of the suspects in the Johannesburg kidnap matter; the modus operandi used by the abductors; and the vehicles used during the commission of offences, the investigating officer in the Moffatview case invited his witnesses to join the identity parade of the Johannesburg matter.

READ | Firearms of kidnapping, extremism syndicate identified in footage of other crimes

"Witnesses in the Moffatview case positively identified Sasman and Mullah," said Mjonondwane.

The NPA then decided to combine the two case dockets into one docket by adding charges of murder, kidnapping, extortion, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition from the Moffatview case to the Johannesburg Central case charge sheet.

"The accused are now facing charges on schedule 6 offences and had to cite evidence of exceptional circumstances for them to be granted bail. State Prosecutor, Thamsanqa Mpekana, argued that their evidence failed to meet this requirement.

"He implored the court to consider that fake registration plates were used during the alleged abductions of unsuspecting business people and thereafter ransom worth millions was demanded from their loved ones.

"Mpekana added that accused were armed during the commission of these offences and therefore poses as a danger to society," said Mjonondwane.

The court found that there were no exceptional circumstances to warrant their release on bail.

Sasman, Mullah and Mamabolo were expected back in court on 10 September.

