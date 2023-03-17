1h ago

Alleged kidnapping syndicate in Joburg known for 'torture and demanding ransoms', court hears

Ntwaagae Seleka
Ethiopian nationals gathered outside the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.
PHOTO: Ntwaagae Seleka/News24
PHOTO: Ntwaagae Seleka/News24
  • Six men accused of being part of a kidnapping ring have had previous brushes with the law.
  • Three of the men brought bail applications, while three have abandoned their bail bids. 
  • The investigating officer testified about the accused's previous convictions.

The Johannesburg Magistrate's Court has heard how six men, including two Ethiopians, allegedly kidnapped a businessman and demanded a R3 million ransom.

The victim, an Ethiopian businessman, was rescued by the police 12 days after he was kidnapped.

Those charged with his kidnapping are Addis Tilahus, Dudu Selby Tsotetsi, Biyanm Daniwe, Willie Nkosi, Gift Nhlanhla Kotsholo and Thokozani Madala.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Fikile Mathonsi, said Dawit Gebre Maeske Malles was ambushed on 7 January, at about 22:00, on an off-ramp near Kwa Mai Mai in Johannesburg.

Malles was driving from his business premises when he was blocked in by an unknown vehicle.

Mathonsi said Malles tried to reverse but the suspects fired shots at him, cornering him.

Mathonsi continued: 

Two unknown males came and hit him with the butt of a firearm and took his cellphone. He was then forced into the suspects' vehicle which was driven by a third unknown man.

"Malles was taken to an unknown place where the suspects contacted his wife, Yassera Yordanos Tibed," she added.

Mathonsi testified that a Section 205 report (detailing the accused's cellphone records) was received.

"A team of police officers, accompanied by Special Task Force members, visited the home of Addis Tilahus as his cellphone number was on the 205 reports.

"During questioning, Tilahus opted to cooperate. He took the police to the address of Biyanm Daniwe, claiming he needed to be more familiar with Daveyton.

"Daniwe took the police to the address of Dudu Selby Tsotetsi, who is familiar with Daveyton. The three suspects volunteered to take us with the Special Task Force where the victim was kept."

Mathonsi said they found Nkosi, Kotsholo and Madala guarding Malles at an RDP house in Daveyton:

The Special Task Force neutralised them, and the victim was rescued. They were then arrested.

Mathonsi added Tilahus' wife moved out of their residential address following his arrest.

"I don't have Tilahus' address. He is self-employed and owns a nightclub called Maya's Place in Maboneng. Tsotetsi is a taxi owner. Nkosi, Kotsholo and Madala are unemployed and claimed to be hustling for survival."

She claimed the wife of one of the accused wanted to bribe her.

"On 23 March, Daniwe's wife contacted me, saying we must discuss this matter. She said her husband sent her to give me money for bail. I later received another call from Daniwe in prison asking if I was alone and if I could talk."

Mathonsi said she received a WhatsApp message from one of the accused's relatives asking to talk about the case.

"The accused are a flight risk, especially Tilahus and Daniwe. They are not local citizens. The six men are facing serious charges.

"They will interfere with investigations and threaten witnesses because they are known to them. The address of the witnesses is known to them."

She added their modus operandi clearly showed the men were part of a kidnapping syndicate:

According to the United Ethiopian Community, the accused are known for torturing and kidnapping people, demanding ransoms.

"Other victims have shown interest in coming forward. However, they fear for their lives. The community has displayed anger by submitting a petition opposing bail.

"Home Affairs records revealed Daniwe used a fraudulent birth certificate to apply for his visa. He is known as Biyami Lusseged Kassa in Ethiopia. Tilahus claimed he didn't have a passport and possessed asylum papers. 

"Home Affairs records showed Tilahus has a passport which expired on 22 February. His new passport is ready for collection. He is on the V-list of the department, meaning his permit is fake," said Mathonsi.

Tilahus, Tsotetsi and Daniwe have brought bail applications, while the others abandoned their bail bids.

Previous records

Tilahus has no previous convictions or pending cases.

Tsotetsi has a case that is being followed up after it was earlier withdrawn in Olifantsfontein.

He also has a pending attempted murder case which was reported at Booysens police station.

Nkosi was sentenced to 15 years in jail for kidnapping and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

He was also convicted and sentenced to a wholly suspended three-year jail term for the possession of an unlicenced firearm.

Nkosi has a pending kidnapping and robbery case with aggravating circumstances, which was reported at the Hillbrow police station.

Kotsholo was convicted and sentenced to two years for fraud.

Daniwe is wanted in Ethiopia, and a request regarding the details of the case has been made to the Ethiopian Embassy.

He has previous convictions for assault and was declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Madala has a pending case in Hillbrow of kidnapping and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Tilahus, Tsotetsi and Daniwe's bail hearing will continue on 3 April, while all the accused will appear in court on 31 March.


