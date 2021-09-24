Alleged killer to appear in court after body of young Eastern Cape woman found in his room

A 27-year-old man is in custody for allegedly killing a 21-year-old Eastern Cape woman.

The two were consuming liquor together before the man allegedly stabbed Asiphe Mdodana to death.

Mdodana's body was found in a room rented by the man.

A man is expected to appear in court next week after the body of a young woman was found in the room he rents in the Eastern Cape.

Asiphe Mdodana, 21, was murdered on 17 September in Matwebu in Bizana and had multiple stab wounds.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, Mdodana and the 27-year-old man were consuming liquor at the Makhalendlovu store before he allegedly attacked her.

The two went to his room, situated at the back of the store.

"At about 16:00, when she failed to return home, her family reported her missing at Mbizana police station. Information was received that Mdodana was in the suspect's company earlier in the day, and the local community went to his room. They found her lying dead on the floor. She sustained multiple stab wounds to her body," said Naidu.

"On 22 September at about 22:00, Mbizana detectives traced the suspect to Ntsimbini location, in the KwaNdengane precinct, Mbizana, where he was arrested and detained on a charge of murder. Additional charges may be added as the investigation unfolds," said Naidu.

"On 22 September at about 22:00, Mbizana detectives traced the suspect to Ntsimbini location, in the KwaNdengane precinct, Mbizana, where he was arrested and detained on a charge of murder. Additional charges may be added as the investigation unfolds," said Naidu.

The man is expected to appear in the Mbizana Magistrate's Court on Monday.

