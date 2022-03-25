10m ago

Alleged kingpin arrested after cops take down false passport syndicate in Krugersdorp

  • A Pakistani national, his wife, two Department of Home Affairs officials and 26 others were arrested after a raid at the department's offices in Krugersdorp.
  • They are facing charges of fraud, corruption, contravention of the Immigration Act, and possession of suspected fraudulent documents.
  • The suspects will appear in court on Monday.

A Pakistani national and 29 other people arrested after a raid at the Department of Home Affairs' offices in Krugersdorp face various charges. 

The suspects, aged between 19 and 42, are expected to appear in court on Monday. They face charges of fraud, corruption, contravention of the Immigration Act, and the possession of suspected fraudulent documents.

They were arrested after a raid at the department's offices in Krugersdorp on Thursday evening, said Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

The wife of the Pakistani national, who is the alleged kingpin, was among those arrested.

She was charged for being in possession of suspected fraudulent documents, said Mulamu.

"The multidisciplinary operation was conducted by the Hawks, Cash In-Transit Task Team, Department of Home Affairs' Anti-Corruption, and Johannesburg Central Tactical Response teams."

ALSO READ | South Africans sold their identities to foreigners for R500 - Motsoaledi

Mulamu added during the raid, the investigation team seized three White Toyota Fortuners which were allegedly used to transport the suspects from Eldorado Park and Cosmo City in Johannesburg

The investigation team also discovered R45 000 wrapped in a black plastic bag.

According to department spokesperson Siya Qoza, the authorities swooped on the alleged perpetrators unexpectedly while they were operating and processing information as well as photos into the department's system to create fraudulent passports.

"The kingpin allegedly used South Africans' identity numbers and fingerprints to manipulate the system and used the foreign nationals' photos to create fraudulent passports," said Qoza.

The suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday.

