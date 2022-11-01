1h ago

Alleged Kraaifontein cop killer's case postponed over lawyer appointments

Jenni Evans
An alleged cop killer's case has been postponed.
  • A man accused of murdering two patrolling police officers in Kraaifontein, Cape Town, is getting a private lawyer.
  • He said he did not want a Legal Aid lawyer any more. 
  • The case has been postponed.

A man accused of murdering two patrolling police officers on patrol in Kraaifontein, Cape Town, last year, announced that he was changing lawyers when his case came up at the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday. 

Mxoleleni Sikhala is also accused of the attempted murder of a woman who was in the vicinity of the police officers. 

The change of legal representation from Legal Aid to a private lawyer dismayed Judge Constance Nziweni.

Sikhala has not appointed the new counsel yet.

"Where is this private lawyer? Who is this private lawyer?" she asked.

Sikhala replied that his family had the new lawyer's business card and said he would follow up after he sees his family during a prison visit. 

He was reminded that the whole process would be delayed because his new lawyer would have to catch up.

"I don't want Legal Aid," he told her.

The case was postponed to Monday for feedback on the new lawyer.

Dead

The officers were ambushed while on patrol in Bloekombos on 28 February 2021. They were shot dead and their firearms were stolen. 

A woman was seriously injured when she was also shot.

Police arrested 32-year-old Sikhala shortly afterwards.

He faces two murder charges, an attempted murder charge, a charge of robbery with aggravated circumstances and firearms-related charges. 

He was arrested in Khayelitsha and the firearms were recovered during a police operation.

The State asked that the victims' identities be withheld at their families' request.


