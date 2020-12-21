50m ago

Alleged KZN hitman, linked to murder of cops, killed in shootout

  • A man killed in a shootout with police on Saturday was connected to the murders of two police officers and the attempted murder of another.
  • It's alleged he was a hitman for political and taxi-related killings. 
  • He had been traced to Kwanyuswa in Bothas Hill.

A KwaZulu-Natal man linked to numerous murders, including two cop killings and the attempted murder of another officer, was killed during a shootout with police in Kwandengezi, provincial police said on Monday.

The man was wanted in connection with the murder of a police captain who was gunned down in full uniform in the early hours of Monday, 14 December.   

"The 72-hour activation plan was initiated immediately comprising of Crime Intelligence, National Intervention Unit and K9 Pietermaritzburg. The members worked tirelessly around the clock to trace the suspect who was located at Kwanyuswa in Bothas Hill," said police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

Mogale said that when police entered the man's room on Saturday, he fired shots at them and police responded, killing him.

"Preliminary investigation has since established that the deceased suspect was also sought for six murder cases including the murder of Sergeant Zulu who was gunned down whilst in his private vehicle with his wife in front of his gate on 22 May 2020 and an attempted murder of a policeman," said Mogale.

Mogale also indicated that the man was allegedly suspected to be a hitman involved in political and taxi-related killings

"Further information received alleges that the deceased suspect was a hitman for and conducting taxi and political hits and might not be working alone. An investigation into his involvement in other crimes and his accomplices continues," Mogale said.

