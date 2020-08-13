Alleged Limpopo land sales scam: Court grants 6 suspects bail

Six people arrested in connection with an illegal land sales scam have been granted bail.

The group, which includes a lawyer and a self-appointed leader of the illegal occupiers, was arrested last week.

The portion of land being occupied is privately owned and was invaded in 2015 after a land claim was launched by the Mojapelo clan in 1996.

Six people arrested for their alleged involvement in a multimillion-rand land sales scam in Limpopo were each granted bail of R3 500 in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The suspects, including a lawyer and the leader of the illegal occupiers of Portion 41 of the farm Kalkfontein outside Dalmada in Polokwane, are barred from visiting the farm and must desist from making threats against the complainant as part of the bail conditions.

The State did not oppose their bail applications when they appeared before magistrate Janine Ungerer.

Lawyer Maditaboga Motimele and the leader of the illegal occupiers, Ngwanamaredi Francina Sebati, were among the six who were arrested last week. The others are Botany Mojapelo, Nelson Tsebe, Mphezulu William Maphanga and Charles Mojapelo.

Portion 41, which is privately owned by Bluedot Properties and has since been renamed Morena Seaka View by the illegal occupiers, was invaded in 2015 after a land claim was launched by the Mojapelo clan in 1996.

The land claim on the portion of land has not yet been settled because of disputes among various clans.

The occupation of the land has since been declared illegal in two court judgments.

Residential sites were then allegedly sold illegally to unsuspecting members of the public by the so-called Morena Seaka Home Owners Association.

News24 has seen documents that show the sites were sold for R2 500 before the price shot up to R120 000 in 2019.

The money was either paid in cash or deposited into an Absa bank account. By the end of 2019, more than R3.8 million was deposited into the account.