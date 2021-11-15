Alleged Limpopo serial killer in the country illegally, court hears

Themba Dube has indicated that he will conduct his own defence.



He indicated he wasn't going to "deny anything" during the case.

Dube is accused of kidnapping and murdering seven women.

An alleged serial killer, linked to a number of murders in Limpopo, told the Seshego Magistrate's Court on Monday that he would admit to all the charges brought against him.



Zimbabwean national Themba Prince Willard Dube, 36, who it was established is in the country illegally, is facing seven charges of murder and seven of kidnapping.

It's alleged he murdered Sarah Mothiba, Moleboheng Mothibeli, Khomotso Makhura, Sanah Sinyatsi, Andrea Cholo, Chisimango Gumbo and Jane Letswalo between August and October.

When asked by magistrate Celia Harris if he wanted to appoint his own lawyer or have state legal representation, Dube said he would conduct his own defence.

"I'll just have to tell the truth. I'm not going to deny anything," Dube told the court.

However, Harris warned him about the implications of opting to represent himself.

"The court advises you to get legal representation. There are some processes that we have to follow and you are not vested in law," Harris told the accused.

But Dube insisted that he would represent himself because, "I'm not going to deny anything".

The matter was postponed to 27 January 2022.



Dube stands accused of kidnapping and murdering seven women whose bodies were discovered at different locations around Polokwane.

His modus operandi involved luring women with a promise of employment.

He was initially arrested for being in possession of a suspected stolen cellphone. Police later established it belonged to a woman who was allegedly kidnapped in Lebowakgomo.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo recently said SAPS top brass had ordered a high-level investigation into the killings.

"When the initial investigation pointed to the possible involvement of a serial killer whose modus operandi was to lure women and promise them employment, the provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe ordered a team led by a senior officer to be established ..."

