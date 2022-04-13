Alleged Limpopo serial killer who wants to 'tell the truth' set to hear about trial preparations

Themba Dube was arrested in November and subsequently charged with the murders of seven women.

The women's bodies were found dumped in several locations in and around Polokwane.

Dube told the Magistrate's Court that he intended to "tell the truth".

A trial date will be set for an alleged serial killer when he appears in the Seshego Magistrate's Court in Polokwane, Limpopo, again in two weeks.

Themba Prince William Dube briefly appeared in court on Tuesday and was told his trial will be heard in the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane at a date still to be set.

Dube, 36, is facing seven charges of murder, seven of kidnapping and one charge of contravening the Immigration Act. It is alleged that Dube, a Zimbabwean national, was in the country illegally when he allegedly committed the crimes.

He allegedly lured seven women with the promise of employment before brutally killing them and dumped their bodies in different locations around Polokwane between August and October 2021.

Some of the bodies were found with parts missing, and the State believed he was dealing in human body parts.

He appeared amid a protest by residents outside court.

During an earlier court appearance, Dube told the magistrate he was prepared to tell the truth.

He said:

I'll just have to tell the truth. I'm not going to deny anything.

He has been charged with murdering Sarah Mothiba, Moleboheng Mothibeli, Khomotso Makhura, Sanah Sinyatsi, Andrea Cholo, Chisimango Gumbo and Jane Letswalo.



The women's bodies were discovered after Dube was arrested for the possession of a cellphone belonging to one of the victims.





