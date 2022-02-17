Alleged mastermind claims Tshegofatso Pule spoke to driver of Jeep that picked her up on fateful day

The trial of the alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder continued in court.

Ntuthuko Shoba told the court about a conversation between Pule and Malephane on 4 June 2020.

Pule was brutally murdered on 4 June 2020.

The alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder told the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg that Pule spoke to the driver of the Jeep that picked her up on 4 June 2020, before she jumped into the vehicle.



The cross-examination and re-examination of Ntuthuko Shoba was coming to a close on Wednesday afternoon when Acting Judge Stuart Wilson probed Shoba on whether he heard the conversation between Pule and the driver on 4 June 2020, the night she was brutally murdered.

Shoba relayed the conversation to the court, which he claimed was in Setswana.

He said:

As soon as she got to the jeep, she said, 'look how sloshed you are', and I heard a response from the driver, saying: 'No Tshego, let's leave.'

Sloshed is a colloquial term for "drunk".

It is Shoba's version that Pule organised her own transport when she left his residence on the night of 4 June 2020.

He said he was comfortable with her "arrangement" because she spoke to the driver - and, according to him, it meant that Pule knew the driver.

The court previously heard that CCTV footage showed Pule was picked up in silver/grey Jeep.

Her convicted killer, Muzikayise Malephane, testified that he was driving the said Jeep. However, he told the court that he picked Pule up and killed her, allegedly on Shoba's instruction.

He said Shoba told him that he didn't want his wife to "find out about the pregnancy".

Shoba was implicated in the murder of a heavily pregnant Pule after the State secured a guilty plea from Malephane in January last year.

Shoba faces one count of murder, alternatively conspiracy to commit murder, and two counts of defeating the ends of justice.

The trial continues on Thursday.