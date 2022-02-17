32m ago

Alleged mastermind claims Tshegofatso Pule spoke to driver of Jeep that picked her up on fateful day

  • The trial of the alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder continued in court.
  • Ntuthuko Shoba told the court about a conversation between Pule and Malephane on 4 June 2020.
  • Pule was brutally murdered on 4 June 2020.

The alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder told the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg that Pule spoke to the driver of the Jeep that picked her up on 4 June 2020, before she jumped into the vehicle. 

The cross-examination and re-examination of Ntuthuko Shoba was coming to a close on Wednesday afternoon when Acting Judge Stuart Wilson probed Shoba on whether he heard the conversation between Pule and the driver on 4 June 2020, the night she was brutally murdered.

Shoba relayed the conversation to the court, which he claimed was in Setswana.

He said:

As soon as she got to the jeep, she said, 'look how sloshed you are', and I heard a response from the driver, saying: 'No Tshego, let's leave.'

READ | Tshegofatso Pule: State questions Shoba on why he abandoned version that painted Pule as 'promiscuous'

Sloshed is a colloquial term for "drunk".

It is Shoba's version that Pule organised her own transport when she left his residence on the night of 4 June 2020.

He said he was comfortable with her "arrangement" because she spoke to the driver - and, according to him, it meant that Pule knew the driver.

The court previously heard that CCTV footage showed Pule was picked up in silver/grey Jeep.

Her convicted killer, Muzikayise Malephane, testified that he was driving the said Jeep. However, he told the court that he picked Pule up and killed her, allegedly on Shoba's instruction.

He said Shoba told him that he didn't want his wife to "find out about the pregnancy".

READ | Tshegofatso Pule: Killer says he is rendered 'powerless' by alleged mastermind's 'lies'

Shoba was implicated in the murder of a heavily pregnant Pule after the State secured a guilty plea from Malephane in January last year.

Shoba faces one count of murder, alternatively conspiracy to commit murder, and two counts of defeating the ends of justice.

The trial continues on Thursday.

We want to hear your views on the news.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tshegofatso pulentuthuko shobagautenggender-based violencecrime
