Alleged mastermind, five hitmen in court for husband and mother-in-law's murders

Notheko Gquthani, 37, stands accused of masterminding the murders of her husband Mapokothwana Gquthani, 46, and his mother Nomanani Gquthani, 81.

The mother and son were shot dead at their home in Mkatazo village, Kwanditya, Elliotdale on Thursday, 9 September 2021.

Gquthani and five co-accused are charged with two counts of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder.

An Eastern Cape woman and her five co-accused appeared in the Elliotdale Magistrate's Court on Monday for the murders of her husband and mother-in-law.

Notheko Gquthani, 37, Siphelele Manundu, 25, Mthatheleli Phingilili, 35, Athenkosi Genu, 28, Cebisile Timakhwe, 55, and Ndikhumbula Ngewana, 38, face two counts of murder and one of conspiracy to commit murder.

Manundu and Phingilili face an additional charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The charges relate to the murders of Gquthani's husband Mapokothwana Gquthani, 46, and his mother Nomanani Gquthani, 81, allegedly on her orders last week.

Their case was postponed to 22 September for a formal bail application.

Eastern Cape police revealed on Monday that the arrests came after mother and son were fatally shot at their home in Mkatazo village, Kwanditya, Elliotdale on Thursday, 9 September 2021.

Police seized three unlicensed firearms and ammunition during the arrests, said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa.

