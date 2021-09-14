52m ago

add bookmark

Alleged mastermind, five hitmen in court for husband and mother-in-law's murders

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images
  • Notheko Gquthani, 37, stands accused of masterminding the murders of her husband Mapokothwana Gquthani, 46, and his mother Nomanani Gquthani, 81. 
  • The mother and son were shot dead at their home in Mkatazo village, Kwanditya, Elliotdale on Thursday, 9 September 2021.
  • Gquthani and five co-accused are charged with two counts of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder.  

An Eastern Cape woman and her five co-accused appeared in the Elliotdale Magistrate's Court on Monday for the murders of her husband and mother-in-law. 

Notheko Gquthani, 37, Siphelele Manundu, 25, Mthatheleli Phingilili, 35, Athenkosi Genu, 28, Cebisile Timakhwe, 55, and Ndikhumbula Ngewana, 38, face two counts of murder and one of conspiracy to commit murder. 

Manundu and Phingilili face an additional charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances. 

READ  Eastern Cape woman and five others arrested for murder of husband and mother-in-law

The charges relate to the murders of Gquthani's husband Mapokothwana Gquthani, 46, and his mother Nomanani Gquthani, 81, allegedly on her orders last week.

Their case was postponed to 22 September for a formal bail application.

Eastern Cape police revealed on Monday that the arrests came after mother and son were fatally shot at their home in Mkatazo village, Kwanditya, Elliotdale on Thursday, 9 September 2021.

Police seized three unlicensed firearms and ammunition during the arrests, said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa. 

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article. 
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
npaeastern capeeast londoncrimecourts
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans<.a> may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
14% - 45 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
17% - 57 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
32% - 106 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
38% - 125 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast

13 Sep

Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.29
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
19.81
-1.2%
Rand - Euro
16.89
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.48
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.2%
Gold
1,802.77
+0.5%
Silver
23.78
+0.2%
Palladium
1,950.50
-6.7%
Platinum
944.00
-2.2%
Brent Crude
73.51
+0.8%
Top 40
58,229
-0.5%
All Share
64,404
-0.4%
Resource 10
60,544
-2.0%
Industrial 25
81,234
-0.2%
Financial 15
14,244
+1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of...

13 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of taxi at night
This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he...

13 Sep

This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he needs help
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo