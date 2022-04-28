47m ago

Alleged member of notorious Boko Haram gang in custody in connection with robberies

accreditation
Nicole McCain
An alleged gang member has been arrested after being linked to business robberies in Pretoria.
Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images
  • An alleged Boko Haram gang member has been arrested in connection with three business robberies.
  • The gang has been linked to crimes such as robbery, extortion and intimidation in Mamelodi, Pretoria.
  • The man was arrested after police tracked him to Denneboom Station.

A suspected gang member has been arrested after allegedly being linked to three business robbery cases in Pretoria.

The alleged robber is suspected of belonging to the notorious Boko Haram gang, operating from Mamelodi. The gang has allegedly been involved in a spate of robberies, as well as extortion, intimidation and other serious and violent crimes in Mamelodi and surrounding areas.

The latest arrest took place on Tuesday after police traced the movements of the alleged gang member. He was apprehended at Denneboom Station in Mamelodi by a team comprising detectives as well as officers from provincial Crime Intelligence, Tshwane District Taxi Violence Crime Intelligence Gathering, and the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department's Drug Team.

"The 38-year-old suspect from Silverton has been linked to three business robbery cases registered in Mamelodi in January 2020 and two in November of 2021," said police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili.

These cases are being investigated by detectives from the Tshwane district commissioner's office. The man will be appearing in the Mamelodi Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

"I commend the team that worked together to ensure that those who terrorise the community are hunted down and brought to book. This arrest will help us to close gang-related cases that were committed in Mamelodi in the past years," said Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela.

Last year, the area saw a series of gang-related killings, which left nine people dead. The murders have been linked to gang warfare between the Boko Haram gang and a breakaway group. Among those murdered was Phillip Given Mnguni, widely believed to have been the leader of the group, which is named after the jihadist extremist organisation in West Africa.


