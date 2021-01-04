1h ago

Alleged poachers bust in PE with R720 000 worth of abalone

Nicole McCain
Alleged poachers have been arrested.
Alleged poachers have been arrested.
  • Port Elizabeth police have arrested three suspects accused of abalone poaching.
  • They reportedly removed more than 1 950 of the shellfish at Cape Recife.
  • Abalone worth R720 000 was found in their vehicle.

Three suspects were arrested in Port Elizabeth for the alleged possession of abalone worth more than R700 000.

In the early hours of Sunday, Port Elizabeth K9 Unit, Flying Squad and Darkwater Ops officers received a tip-off about poachers in the area, said police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg.

"At approximately 00:05, the members received information that abalone poachers were allegedly diving in the Cape Recife area. Way-lay duties were held in the area.

Port Elizabeth police have arrested three suspects
Port Elizabeth police have arrested three suspects, accused of poaching abalone.

"The team noticed the abalone being loaded into a white Opel Corsa. Just after 06:00, the vehicle was followed and when attempts were made to stop it, the driver started speeding away down Beach Road, Summerstrand," she added.

Two of the vehicle's occupants were seen throwing two bags of abalone out of the moving vehicle.

The officers forced the driver to stop before carrying out a search of the vehicle.

"On searching the vehicle, three bags and three backpacks were found with abalone. The two bags that were thrown from the vehicle were also retrieved.

"A total of 1 952 units of abalone were recovered with an estimated value of R720 000. The vehicle used was also confiscated," said Janse Van Rensburg.

The suspects, aged between 18 and 26, will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Monday.

