Alleged rape of girl, 6, in school toilet: Kids don't make up stories about sexual abuse - expert

A six-year-old girl said she was raped inside a school toilet in Soshanguve.

The girl says the man barged into the bathroom, placed her on top of the seat, and sexually assaulted her.

According to the director of the Teddy Bear Foundation, there is no reason for a child to lie about being sexually violated.

WARNING: This story contains graphic content.

A child makes up stories about cartoon characters, TV characters and other role models they identify with, but will never make up a story about a horrific crime of sexual abuse, according to the director of the Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children, Dr Shaheda Omar.

Omar spoke to News24 on Wednesday in the wake of reports that a six-year-old Grade 1 pupil from Khensani Primary School in Soshanguve, north of Tshwane, was allegedly raped in the school's toilets last week, allegedly by a general worker.

According to the girl's mother, the incident occurred on Monday, but she only noticed what happened to her child on Tuesday.

The mother told News24 the girl said someone came into the toilet she was in, placed her on top of the seat, and sexually violated her.

Omar said sexual abuse was never a social discussion for children and they would never randomly speak about it unless they experienced it or saw it happening.

"What we need to understand and appreciate is that a child usually speaks about positive things. They will make up stories about cartoon characters, TV characters or role models they identify with, but it is unlikely that a child can speak about horrific crimes around sexual abuse. Firstly, this is a young child, with age inappropriate knowledge," Omar said.

A medical report has reportedly revealed the child was sexually assaulted.

MOTIVE