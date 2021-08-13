56m ago

add bookmark

Alleged rape of school girl: Removing workers does not solve problem, says student organisation

accreditation
Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Grade 1 pupil from Soshanguve has been raped in the school's toilets, allegedly by a general worker. (Getty Images)
A Grade 1 pupil from Soshanguve has been raped in the school's toilets, allegedly by a general worker. (Getty Images)
  • A meeting between the management of Khensani Primary School and parents took place on Friday morning. 
  • Parents expressed their displeasure on how the school handled the reported rape case of a six-year-old girl in the toilets.
  • She told her mother that a man barged into the bathroom, placed her on top of the seat and violated her. 

WARNING: This story contains graphic content.

Asking five general workers at Khensani Primary School, north of Tshwane, to stay at home while authorities investigate the reported rape of a six-year-old girl in the school's toilet, does not solve the issue but defames the characters of "innocent" workers, the Progressive Student Movement (PSM) said on Friday.

The organisation felt the police were not moving fast enough with their investigation to ensure that the perpetrator is brought to book. 

PSM has been involved in the case since the news of the alleged rape broke earlier this week. 

The Grade 1 pupil said that she was in the bathroom at school when a man barged in and placed her on top of the toilet seat, before allegedly sexually violating her. 

According to the child's mother, she described that the man was wearing a mask but pointed that he worked on the school's grounds. 

READ | Five workers at Soshanguve school asked to stay home amid probe into rape of pupil, 6

It emerged on Thursday that some angry individuals had threatened to burn the school down, attack staff and destroy property, News24 reported.

On Thursday, Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school and revealed that there were four general assistants and a volunteer at the school. 

Lesufi said the five were not suspended but asked to remain at home while the investigation was underway.

He said there were threats towards them and therefore removing them from the school was also for their safety. 

The MEC said the department had asked police to look closely into the volunteer because he had not returned to the school since the day of the alleged rape. 

But PSM said the decision to remove the five was "irrational and insane".

PSM president general, Kabelo Nthekiso said:

The decision of MEC proves beyond doubt that SAPS is failing to do its job in capturing the perpetrator. It's evident in the story narrated by the learner that she definitely described her attacker therefore the populist move by MEC Lesufi leaves a lot to be desired.
 

Nthekiso said police officers should have progressed by now and made recommendations to the department instead of it making its own decisions and removing workers from the school. 

Lesufi also revealed that the police were at a stage of conducting identity parades. 

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said on Friday that they had yet to make an arrest, with the investigation still continuing.

Social workers and healthcare workers were also conducting reports as the probe continues.

PSM representatives were present during a meeting the school held with parents on Friday. 

READ | Tight security at Soshanguve school due to threats following rape of girl, 6, in toilet

The child's mother attended the meeting and told News24 that parents questioned the school on what it had done since hearing the case and why it took a while to act. 

She said parents also asked about the return of the five workers. 

"Parents also questioned why the school had not followed up since noticing that [the volunteer] had not returned to school since the day of the incident. The school apologised and promised parents counselling," the mother said. 

There was police presence at the school from Thursday due to threats towards it. 

Parents and community members were outraged at the incident and expressed worry about their children's safety. 

Departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona said community members and organisations attended a meeting at the school at 08:00 on Friday. 

He said the attendants were briefed and assured that psychosocial care for the pupil, her family, and schoolmates would be allocated. 

Mabona said the situation was calm at the school when the meeting adjourned. 

"The school management undertook to regularly update the school community on the progress made in the investigation," he said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
educationcrimerape
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
With almost 4 million South Africans now fully vaccinated, what are you most looking forward to in a post-pandemic life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Spending time with loved ones
25% - 383 votes
Travelling
40% - 619 votes
Attending live sporting events and concerts
12% - 185 votes
Going to parties and bars
9% - 133 votes
No restrictions on attending religious worship
15% - 231 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
view
Rand - Dollar
14.73
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.41
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.38
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.87
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,776.75
+1.4%
Silver
23.81
+2.7%
Palladium
2,651.19
+0.8%
Platinum
1,033.94
+1.0%
Brent Crude
71.31
-0.2%
Top 40
63,269
-0.0%
All Share
69,385
-0.0%
Resource 10
69,898
+0.3%
Industrial 25
88,700
-0.3%
Financial 15
13,471
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022

1h ago

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022
Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock

2h ago

Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo