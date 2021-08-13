Alleged rape of school girl: Removing workers does not solve problem, says student organisation

A meeting between the management of Khensani Primary School and parents took place on Friday morning.

Parents expressed their displeasure on how the school handled the reported rape case of a six-year-old girl in the toilets.

She told her mother that a man barged into the bathroom, placed her on top of the seat and violated her.

WARNING: This story contains graphic content.

Asking five general workers at Khensani Primary School, north of Tshwane, to stay at home while authorities investigate the reported rape of a six-year-old girl in the school's toilet, does not solve the issue but defames the characters of "innocent" workers, the Progressive Student Movement (PSM) said on Friday.

The organisation felt the police were not moving fast enough with their investigation to ensure that the perpetrator is brought to book.

PSM has been involved in the case since the news of the alleged rape broke earlier this week.

The Grade 1 pupil said that she was in the bathroom at school when a man barged in and placed her on top of the toilet seat, before allegedly sexually violating her.

According to the child's mother, she described that the man was wearing a mask but pointed that he worked on the school's grounds.

It emerged on Thursday that some angry individuals had threatened to burn the school down, attack staff and destroy property, News24 reported.

On Thursday, Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school and revealed that there were four general assistants and a volunteer at the school.



Lesufi said the five were not suspended but asked to remain at home while the investigation was underway.

He said there were threats towards them and therefore removing them from the school was also for their safety.

The MEC said the department had asked police to look closely into the volunteer because he had not returned to the school since the day of the alleged rape.

But PSM said the decision to remove the five was "irrational and insane".

PSM president general, Kabelo Nthekiso said:

The decision of MEC proves beyond doubt that SAPS is failing to do its job in capturing the perpetrator. It's evident in the story narrated by the learner that she definitely described her attacker therefore the populist move by MEC Lesufi leaves a lot to be desired.

Nthekiso said police officers should have progressed by now and made recommendations to the department instead of it making its own decisions and removing workers from the school.

Lesufi also revealed that the police were at a stage of conducting identity parades.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said on Friday that they had yet to make an arrest, with the investigation still continuing.

Social workers and healthcare workers were also conducting reports as the probe continues.

PSM representatives were present during a meeting the school held with parents on Friday.

The child's mother attended the meeting and told News24 that parents questioned the school on what it had done since hearing the case and why it took a while to act.

She said parents also asked about the return of the five workers.

"Parents also questioned why the school had not followed up since noticing that [the volunteer] had not returned to school since the day of the incident. The school apologised and promised parents counselling," the mother said.

There was police presence at the school from Thursday due to threats towards it.

Parents and community members were outraged at the incident and expressed worry about their children's safety.

Departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona said community members and organisations attended a meeting at the school at 08:00 on Friday.

He said the attendants were briefed and assured that psychosocial care for the pupil, her family, and schoolmates would be allocated.

Mabona said the situation was calm at the school when the meeting adjourned.

"The school management undertook to regularly update the school community on the progress made in the investigation," he said.