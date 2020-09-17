25m ago

add bookmark

Alleged restaurant child snatcher was 'wanted man', had 3 previous convictions

Ntwaagae Seleka
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The man accused of attempting to kidnap a four-year-old girl from a restaurant was a wanted man before his arrest. 
  • Naseem Slamang was wanted by authorities after a warrant of arrest was issued in 2018. 
  • He has three previous convictions.

More woes have been added for a man caught on camera attempting to snatch a four-year-old girl from a Roodepoort restaurant. 

Naseem Slamang, 24, is also wanted for failing to account for another criminal case in 2018, it emerged in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

He also has three previous convictions against him.

Slamang is currently facing charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, common assault and attempted kidnapping following his recent arrest. 

READ | Amy'Leigh kidnapping: 4 found guilty, sentenced

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed a warrant of arrest was issued for him.

"The current matter was earlier postponed for [the] profiling of the accused person. That exercise has revealed that Slamang has three previous convictions and a pending case against him and a warrant of arrest was issued against him in October 2018.

"His warrant of arrest was enforced this morning, hence after his attempted kidnapping case he had to appear in another courtroom," said Mjonondwane. 

Earlier in court, Slamang was wearing bloodied clothing similar to those captured in the video footage.

Wound

He had a wound above his right ear and a black eye around his left eye. 

Magistrate C Noble postponed the case until Friday to make a ruling on whether the media will be allowed to broadcast Slamang's appearance. 

This after Newzroom Afrika made an application to Noble to broadcast the proceedings. 

Prosecutor Maise Rambuda did not object to the media being allowed to cover the case. Rambuda said it was in the interest of society and the case had attracted public interest. 

Slamang's lawyer, Ernest Mahlalela, also did not object to it being broadcasted concurring with Rambadu that the matter is in the public interest.

Mahlalea told the court he had earlier consulted with Slamang who did not object to the broadcasting of his criminal case. 

Later, he changed his mind and asked the court through Mahlalela that should the media be allowed to broadcast his case, his face must be blurred or not shown at all. 

Related Links
Amy’Leigh de Jager: Four jailed for kidnapping, sentences range from 5 to 10 years
UPDATE | Amy’Leigh de Jager: Four jailed for kidnapping, sentences range from 5 to 10 years
Restaurant child snatching incident not linked to human trafficking - police
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcourts
Lottery
3 players bag R116k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think that South Africa is ready to move to Level 1 restrictions?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - we need to get back to 'normal' life
61% - 5427 votes
No - we still need to be as cautious as possible
17% - 1477 votes
Yes - but international travel should remain closed
22% - 1962 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.22
(+0.22)
ZAR/GBP
21.00
(+0.42)
ZAR/EUR
19.18
(+0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.03)
Gold
1942.30
(-0.84)
Silver
26.83
(-1.10)
Platinum
924.00
(-4.48)
Brent Crude
42.83
(+3.99)
Palladium
2313.00
(-3.32)
All Share
55035.60
(-1.65)
Top 40
50700.14
(-1.80)
Financial 15
10056.46
(-0.31)
Industrial 25
73349.36
(-1.14)
Resource 10
55118.54
(-3.01)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20259.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo