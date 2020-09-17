Alleged restaurant child snatcher was 'wanted man', had 3 previous convictions

The man accused of attempting to kidnap a four-year-old girl from a restaurant was a wanted man before his arrest.

Naseem Slamang was wanted by authorities after a warrant of arrest was issued in 2018.

He has three previous convictions.

More woes have been added for a man caught on camera attempting to snatch a four-year-old girl from a Roodepoort restaurant.

Naseem Slamang, 24, is also wanted for failing to account for another criminal case in 2018, it emerged in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

He also has three previous convictions against him.

Slamang is currently facing charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, common assault and attempted kidnapping following his recent arrest.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed a warrant of arrest was issued for him.



"The current matter was earlier postponed for [the] profiling of the accused person. That exercise has revealed that Slamang has three previous convictions and a pending case against him and a warrant of arrest was issued against him in October 2018.

"His warrant of arrest was enforced this morning, hence after his attempted kidnapping case he had to appear in another courtroom," said Mjonondwane.

Earlier in court, Slamang was wearing bloodied clothing similar to those captured in the video footage.

Wound

He had a wound above his right ear and a black eye around his left eye.

Magistrate C Noble postponed the case until Friday to make a ruling on whether the media will be allowed to broadcast Slamang's appearance.

This after Newzroom Afrika made an application to Noble to broadcast the proceedings.

Prosecutor Maise Rambuda did not object to the media being allowed to cover the case. Rambuda said it was in the interest of society and the case had attracted public interest.

Slamang's lawyer, Ernest Mahlalela, also did not object to it being broadcasted concurring with Rambadu that the matter is in the public interest.

Mahlalea told the court he had earlier consulted with Slamang who did not object to the broadcasting of his criminal case.

Later, he changed his mind and asked the court through Mahlalela that should the media be allowed to broadcast his case, his face must be blurred or not shown at all.