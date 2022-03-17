49m ago

Alleged robber dies after stolen car loses control and crashes

accreditation
Compiled by Botho Molosankwe
Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Ima
  • A suspect died when the stolen car he and his accomplices were using to flee from police lost control and crashed. 
  • His accomplices fled the scene.
  • It is believed that the man and his accomplices had earlier been involved in two armed robberies in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga.

A suspected robber, believed to have been part of a gang that committed two robberies on Wednesday, died when the stolen car they used to flee from the police lost control and crashed.

The dead man's accomplices fled on foot and police had since launched a manhunt for them.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said three armed men had stormed into a house at Xanthia Trust near Bushbuckridge at around 01:20 in the early hours of Wednesday.

The trio were alleged to have gained entry by forcing the door open and then held a 33-year-old man hostage and demanded cash from him.

After discovering that he did not have any cash on him, they took his cellphone and ordered him to give them access to his bank's app.

They then took his VW Polo and drove to Saselani Trust near Dwarsloop in Bushbuckridge, said Mohlala.

READ | Alleged robber shot dead during police chase in Pietermaritzburg

"Upon arrival at Saselani, the armed men allegedly forcefully entered into another house where they found a couple and held them at gunpoint. It is said that they informed their victims that they were sent to kill the husband and to rape the wife.

"However, the victims were not harmed, but [the] suspects are said to have robbed them of their personal items before they fled, using a VW Polo which they robbed at the first house. In the meantime, the owner of the robbed VW Polo alerted the authorities about his ordeal.

"A joint operation between a tracking company and the SAPS was then conducted. Moments later, the Polo was spotted and a high speed chase between the suspects and the formidable team followed. When the suspects reached Chochocho near Thulamahashe, they realised that they were cornered.

"As a result, they began shooting at the police. However, the astute members did not retreat until the suspects lost control of the said vehicle, thereby causing an accident. One of the suspects died as a result while his fellows fled."


Mohlala said investigations revealed that the deceased's home was "nearby" and the police went there.

He said they discovered items suspected to have been stolen during the two robberies.

"Police believe that the suspected stolen properties were hidden in the house by the alleged robbers before heading to Chochocho where they were involved in an accident. The remaining suspects are still at large."

Bushbuckridge police urged members of the public to come forth with information on the whereabouts of the suspects by contacting the investigating officer,  Lieutenant-Colonel Elizabeth Bhiya at 072 637 7947.

"Alternatively members of the public can call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous," said Mohlala.

