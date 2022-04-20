Alleged robber killed, guard injured in mall shootout in Johannesburg

One person died and a security official was injured following a shootout at Trade Route Mall in Lenasia, Johannesburg, on Wednesday afternoon.



The head of Lethal Force Security at Trade Route Mall, Shahim Ismail, said there was a robbery at a nearby suburb in "extension 8" and three individuals fled on foot.



Ismail said the three were chased by another security company, with one running inside the mall and the other two going in the opposite direction.

The one, who fled inside the mall, was armed and fired shots, hitting one of the guards.

"The suspect was being chased by the armed response security and he made his way through the Pick n Pay loading area. The suspect shot one security [guard] in the back.

"The suspect further fled outside the parking lot, where he was shot by the armed response and died on the scene," Ismail said.

Gauteng police have not yet responded to a request for comment.

