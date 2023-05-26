37m ago

Alleged Rwandan genocidaire Fulgence Kayishema appears in Cape Town court following arrest in Paarl

accreditation
Jenni Evans
  • Alleged Rwanda genocidaire Fulgence Kayishema appeared in court in Cape Town on Friday.
  • He faces charges of genocide and conspiracy to commit genocide.
  • Additionally, he faces fraud and immigration charges under South African law.

Rwandan genocide accused Fulgence Kayishema, 62, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Friday, after the Hawks arrested him in Paarl on Thursday morning.

He is charged with genocide, conspiracy to commit genocide, and alternate charges of complicity in genocide and extermination in Rwanda.

Prosecutor Nathan Adriaanse said: "This centres on the slaughter of more than 2 000 people that happened in Rwanda in 1994."

READ | Rwanda's most wanted genocide fugitive arrested in SA after three decades on the run

The former police chief of Kivuma is accused of participating in the rounding up of Tutsis at a church where they were set alight.

Adriaanse said the charges were contained in a warrant by the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals on 8 March 2019.

However, in a search after his arrest in Paarl, investigators found documents which led to charges under South African law.

As a result, he also faces two charges of fraud, a charge of violating the Immigration Act and a charge of violating the Refugees Act locally.

This is understood to relate to his arrival and identity in South Africa.

Fulgence Kayishema seated in court bench during ap
Rwandan genocide accused Fulgence Kayishema.
Fulgence Kayishema seen during court appearance
Fulgence Kayishema faces charges of genocide and extermination of people.

He is in Pollsmoor Prison and will return to court for bail proceedings on 2 June.

The court ordered that the address where he was arrested and family residence not be published.

heading
description
