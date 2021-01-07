Alleged serial bank card scammer arrested after months on the run, faces over 100 fraud charges

Wonder Mgude is set to appear in the Bellville Serious Commercial Crime Court on Thursday on 118 counts of fraud.

He was first arrested in October 2017.

He's said to have been on the run since March 2019.

An alleged serial bank card scammer has been arrested and faces over 100 charges, after being on the run since March 2019.

Wonder Mgude, 35, was arrested by the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit on Wednesday in Stikland, Western Cape and faces 118 charges relating to conspiracy to commit fraud and forgery to the tune of over R100 000 in contravention of the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act.

Mgude was first arrested at a petrol station outside Cape Town in October 2017 after he tried to convince a customer filling up to give him cash in return for using a petrol card to fill-up.

"A petrol attendant raised the alarm after he noticed that the card was, in fact, fake. This resulted in Mgude being arrested, but not before he tried to flee on foot leaving his vehicle that was parked at the fuel station behind," said police spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha.

When police searched his car, they allegedly discovered 18 counterfeit bank cards, papers containing numerous card numbers, a card reader writer/encoding machine and a laptop.

Mgude appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court and was granted bail, but while out on bail, was re-arrested for the same alleged crime at BP Rondebosch Motors in the same month. Two counterfeit bank cards were found in his possession.

"The Wynberg Magistrate's Court subsequently granted him bail with both cases centralised and transferred to the Serious Commercial Court. The trial date was set for 31 January 2019. Mgude absconded [from] court proceedings, resulting in a warrant for his arrest being issued on 4 March 2019. He has been on the run since until his recent arrest," allleged Ramovha.

Mgude was set to appear in the Bellville Serious Commercial Crime Court on Thursday.