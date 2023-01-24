Alleged serial rapist arrested, linked to 35 cases in Tembisa and Benoni

An alleged serial rapist was arrested in Gauteng on Sunday in connection with 35 cases that date back to 2018 and involve multiple charges.

The 38-year-old man allegedly targeted women in Tembisa and Benoni.

The youngest victim was 14 years old.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the man was arrested by members of a task team probing the spate of rape incidents involving a similar modus operandi in Tembisa and Benoni.

READ | Northern Cape man who raped, killed his mother loses bid to appeal double life sentence

"On Sunday morning, the team who had reported for duty continued their operation to track down the alleged Tembisa [and] Benoni serial rapist. It wasn't until one of the officers noticed a vehicle matching the description of the alleged suspect.

"The driver of the said vehicle was busy making his way to the area where the alleged serial rapist targeted his victims. Without hesitation, the team proceeded in the same direction and intercepted the vehicle and arrested the suspect," Sello said.

She said the man would appear in the Daveyton Magistrate's Court.