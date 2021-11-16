44m ago

add bookmark

Alleged sex offender Willem Breytenbach yet to go on trial nearly 2 years after his arrest

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Willem Breytenbach.
Willem Breytenbach.
Jaco Marais
  • The State finally gave former teacher turned journalist Willem Breytenbach the "further particulars" of the case of sexual assault, indecent assault and crimen injuria he faces.
  • It has been two years since he was arrested. 
  • The next court date in January might indicate when the matter goes to trial. 

It is almost two years since former teacher turned journalist Willem Breytenbach was arrested on allegations of indecent assault, sexual assault and crimen injuria, which followed a podcast by one of his student newspaper proteges Deon Wiggett.

However, the matter still appeared to be some way from going to trial after another postponement - this time until January next year. 

Breytenbach was arrested in December 2019, and at his previous appearance, his lawyer JC De Jager successfully asked that the next postponement be marked final. 

He wanted the State to hand over the further particulars of the case - these are the finer details of what an accused was alleged to have done. 

It was eventually given to De Jager on Tuesday as Breytenbach waited in the passage of the Cape Town Regional Court for his case to be called. 

READ | My Only Story | This is why News24 is naming Willem Breytenbach

After a lengthy wait for the magistrate to arrive from another case, the matter was over in minutes. 

It was postponed to 18 January 2022, with Breytenbach's bail extended.

Breytenbach had not pleaded yet to the 16 charges he faces.

There are nine complainants, including Wiggett. 

In Wiggett's case, there are eight charges of indecent assault and crimen injuria. In the other eight cases, the charges include sexual assault, crimen injuria and indecent assault. 

The accusations against Breytenbach surfaced in the "My Only Story" podcast when Wiggitt shared his encounter with a man he initially named "Jimmy". 

READ | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting - another water polo coach exposed

As Wiggett worked through previously suppressed memories released as he grieved his father's death, he also began trying to track Breytenbach down. 

He discovered that he had also been a school teacher and hostel master. 

Wiggett looked for others who had similar experiences. As new instalments of the podcast unravelled more accusations, Breytenbach shut up shop at his digital media business in Cape Town and left the city. 

He was eventually arrested in December 2019 at his therapist's practice near his mother's home outside Mossel Bay.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
willem breytenbachwestern capecape towncourts
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are you expecting from Saturday's Test between the Springboks and Scotland at Murrayfield?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks by plenty! We are world champions for a reason
39% - 1647 votes
A Springbok victory, but it will be closer than many think
46% - 1951 votes
I reckon a Scotland upset could be on the cards!
10% - 420 votes
It's too close to call...
5% - 197 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.43
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
20.73
-1.3%
Rand - Euro
17.50
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.29
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.8%
Gold
1,861.70
-0.1%
Silver
25.04
-0.1%
Palladium
2,161.50
+0.2%
Platinum
1,079.50
-1.1%
Brent-ruolie
82.05
-0.2%
Top 40
64,223
+1.2%
All Share
70,874
+1.1%
Resource 10
64,909
+1.5%
Industrial 25
95,470
+1.5%
Financial 15
14,027
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo