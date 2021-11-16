Alleged sex offender Willem Breytenbach yet to go on trial nearly 2 years after his arrest

The State finally gave former teacher turned journalist Willem Breytenbach the "further particulars" of the case of sexual assault, indecent assault and crimen injuria he faces.

It has been two years since he was arrested.

The next court date in January might indicate when the matter goes to trial.

It is almost two years since former teacher turned journalist Willem Breytenbach was arrested on allegations of indecent assault, sexual assault and crimen injuria, which followed a podcast by one of his student newspaper proteges Deon Wiggett.

However, the matter still appeared to be some way from going to trial after another postponement - this time until January next year.

Breytenbach was arrested in December 2019, and at his previous appearance, his lawyer JC De Jager successfully asked that the next postponement be marked final.

He wanted the State to hand over the further particulars of the case - these are the finer details of what an accused was alleged to have done.

It was eventually given to De Jager on Tuesday as Breytenbach waited in the passage of the Cape Town Regional Court for his case to be called.

After a lengthy wait for the magistrate to arrive from another case, the matter was over in minutes.

It was postponed to 18 January 2022, with Breytenbach's bail extended.

Breytenbach had not pleaded yet to the 16 charges he faces.

There are nine complainants, including Wiggett.

In Wiggett's case, there are eight charges of indecent assault and crimen injuria. In the other eight cases, the charges include sexual assault, crimen injuria and indecent assault.

The accusations against Breytenbach surfaced in the "My Only Story" podcast when Wiggitt shared his encounter with a man he initially named "Jimmy".

As Wiggett worked through previously suppressed memories released as he grieved his father's death, he also began trying to track Breytenbach down.

He discovered that he had also been a school teacher and hostel master.

Wiggett looked for others who had similar experiences. As new instalments of the podcast unravelled more accusations, Breytenbach shut up shop at his digital media business in Cape Town and left the city.

He was eventually arrested in December 2019 at his therapist's practice near his mother's home outside Mossel Bay.