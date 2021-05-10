Alleged smuggler granted R100k bail over gold pieces worth R11m

A man allegedly in possession of gold pieces was granted bail.

Tashinga Nyasha Masinire was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport.

Masinire was arrested when he arrived in SA from Zimbabwe.

Alleged gold smuggler Tashinga Nyasha Masinire was granted bail by the Kempton Park Regional Court.



Masinire, 33, was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday.

Masinire was travelling from Zimbabwe to South Africa - and was found in possession of 23 pieces of gold, worth R11 million.

Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase, said Masinire was released on R100 000 bail.

Upon his arrival in South Africa, customs officials requested to scan Masinire's luggage, during which the pieces of gold were found.



Masinire failed to declare the gold, nor did he have a permit or license to possess it.

— MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) May 9, 2021





Masinire has been ordered not to leave South Africa and to report to the nearest police station three times a week.

He is expected back in court on 1 July.