35m ago

add bookmark

Alleged stock theft gang member burnt in 'mob justice attack' in Eastern Cape

Malibongwe Dayimani
Two men suspected of stock theft in Stutterheim were burnt alive.
Two men suspected of stock theft in Stutterheim were burnt alive.
André Damons, Netwerk24
  • Two people believed to be part of a three-member stock theft gang have been killed in an act of apparent mob justice.
  • Subsistence and commercial farmers in Stutterheim have been under siege from thieves for years.
  • Stutterheim police station ranks among the top 30 for stock theft in the country.

Two men believed to be behind a spate of stock theft incidents in Stutterheim have been killed in an apparent mob justice attack in the farming town, with one of the men found burnt, police have said.

Police, who apprehended a third man on Sunday, were also forced to flee after the angry crowd pelted their vehicle with stones, damaging the rear window.

Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga condemned the incident.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said the incident took place at noon at Kubusi Township.

ALSO READ | Man beaten to death in alleged mob justice killing, 3 arrested

Tonjeni said the two men - 28 and 30 - were allegedly part of a three-member gang pursued by the police for suspected stolen livestock.

"Stock theft unit members responded to information about a taxi from Cape Town transporting stock thieves and stolen meat. On arrival, they found one male suspect, aged 28 years, from Strand in Cape Town, with two buckets full of raw meat," said Tonjeni.

The man was arrested.

Tonjeni said, after his arrest, the police learnt that his two accomplices had fled.

"Police apprehended the one male suspect, but later learnt that two suspects who ran away were chased and assaulted by the public. The bodies of the two men, aged 28 and 30 years, were found by police at Mngxuma, near Kubusi, at Stutterheim."

The 30-year-old's body was found burnt next to the Kubusi River.

Investigation

He said two cases of murder have been opened and were currently under investigation. He said no arrests have been made.

Farmers in the small town in Amahlathi local municipality have been under siege for years, losing hundreds of heads of sheep and cattle annually to a well-organised stock theft syndicate.

A small-scale farmer, who asked not to be named, said the incident may break the back of a syndicate operating in the area.

Ntshinga said: "We understand your frustrations at the rise of stock theft and, as the police management, we don't take stock theft lightly as it includes theft of livelihoods to people who are subsistence and commercial farmers.

READ | Matric pupil suspended after 'headbutting' a teacher

"Our stock theft units throughout the province are working tirelessly to fight the rise of stock theft and we are hopeful that, with the public's support, our efforts will be fruitful.

"We have to stop buying stolen meat from thieves as well as to work closely with police. Apprehend anyone suspected of crime and hand over to the police for the rule of law to take its course.

"Every suspect deserves to have a day in court and be able to be given a chance to prove their innocence before a magistrate. We appeal to the public to exercise caution, restraint and work with and through the law," she pleaded.

Stutterheim police station ranks among the top 30 with the highest number of stock theft cases in the country as announced in Police Minister Bheki Cele's annual crime statistics report.

In 2019, 132 cases of stock theft were opened.

Tonjeni said the arrested man was charged for possession of suspected stolen meat and was expected to appear in court soon.

Related Links
Lockdown: Business burglaries, stock theft on the rise in Gauteng
Alleged stock thieves in dock for targeting gospel artist Butho Vuthela
Four arrested for stock theft after meat found in the boot of their car
Read more on:
port elizabethstock theftcrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What was your take on Cricket South Africa’s 3TC Solidarity Cup. event over the weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I loved the innovation and finally getting to watch some local cricket!
13% - 336 votes
3 teams in one match? No thanks, I’m more of traditionalist!
7% - 189 votes
Didn’t bother to watch!
80% - 2056 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste...

18 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste reclaimers
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious...

17 Jul

WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious 'magic muffins'
FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

16 Jul

FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo