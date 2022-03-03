1h ago

Alleged Table View cop killer applies for bail

accreditation
Jenni Evans
The late Sergeant Nametso Molema (From memorial display)
  • The murder of a Table View policeman who was attending to a robbery was relived during the bail application of one of the suspects. 
  • Luyanda Fuzile from Dunoon hopes to be released so that he can be present for his family. 
  • The robbery was early in the morning on a payday last November and money and a gun were stolen. 

The horror of a chaotic robbery and shootout that left one policeman dead and another injured was relived in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

In the dock was Luyanda Fuzile, looking frail in a prison mask and facing murder and attempted murder charges.

On 26 November last year, the normally bustling Potsdam Road and surrounds of Dunoon and Table View became the scene of a massive shootout and police chase after a robbery at a spice factory in an industrial park near the Killarney stables. 

Table View police officers Nametso Molema and colleague Sergeant Malibongwe Mnani, responded to a call for help at the factory on the payday Friday. 

The robbers held staff at gunpoint and then ran out, shooting. Molema and his colleague had just arrived at the scene, and he was shot in the head and died soon afterwards. Mnani was shot in the leg. 

A huge search fanned out, with aerial support, the national intervention unit, police officers and private security running through the reeds, paths and open fields of the area in hot pursuit.

Three people were eventually charged.

Fuzile finally applied for bail on Thursday and the court heard that although he faced a serious charge, he believed it was in the interests of justice that he be released while he waits for his trial to start. 

The Dunoon dad says his two young children, and his partner's teenage daughter needed him at home.

Some of his background was provided by his lawyer, advocate Sydney Tsotso.

Magistrate Ronel Oliver was told that Fuzile made it to Grade 9 in school before having to leave, and although he did not have further high school education, he had qualifications that he could use in the security industry. 

He was, however, unemployed at the time of the crime. He intended pleading not guilty. 

The State opposed bail, saying the families of the police officers were expecting nothing less from the court.

The court heard that there was also video footage available to fortify its case.

Fuzile, Baxolele Matolo and Gcinikhaya Mbuluka were arrested, and a fourth person was still at large.

News24 understands that only Fuzile was applying for bail so far.

The matter was postponed to 8 March for final oral argument, and Fuzile was led back to the cells. 

