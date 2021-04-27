Alleged underworld boss and convicted murderer killed in apparent hit

On Monday night, two men were shot in a car in Eldorado Park.

Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee told News24 he had received confirmation that one of the men was Farouk Meyer, a convicted murderer and alleged underworld boss.

In 2000, he was convicted of the murders of three people who were killed at a nightclub in Hillfox, Roodepoort.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said their preliminary reports indicated that a witness had heard gunshots and saw a car riddled with bullets near an auto spares shop on Boundary Road.

"Two unknown occupants were both shot, and the driver was declared dead on the scene while the second victim succumbed to injuries and was declared dead at the hospital, where he had been rushed to for medical attention," Peters said.

Peters said police were not at liberty to confirm the identities of the victims. However, News24 understands Meyer was shot in the incident and died in hospital.

In 2009, he made headlines after escaping from prison, reportedly in a bid to prove he was "framed", before handing himself over to police, Sowetan Live reported at the time.

Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee said while working as the head of Primedia's CrimeLine, he facilitated Meyer's return to prison after the escapee had called him.

"I remember at the time it was quite a difficult negotiation for him to hand himself over but eventually he [did]. He always pleaded his innocence as far as I recall," Abramjee said.

Meyer was released on parole in 2014 after receiving assistance from the Wits Justice Project.

Peters said the motive for the shooting was not yet known.

