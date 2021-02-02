Alleged underworld leader William Stevens gunned down outside his home while out on bail

William Stevens was shot dead outside his home on Monday evening.

He was out on R100 000 bail for charges relating to the murder of suspected international steroid smuggler Brian Weinstein.

He and his two co-accused were scheduled to return to court next week.

Alleged Cape Town gang leader William "Red" Stevens has been shot and killed outside his home in an apparent hit on Monday evening.

While the police did not name him, his identity was confirmed to News24 by several well-placed sources.

Netwerk24 also reported that Stevens, alleged to be the leader of the 27s gang, was shot and killed by gunmen who arrived at his home in a silver vehicle.

The police said a 56-year-old man was gunned down at his home in Rembrandt Street, Kraaifontein.

"Three unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The identity of the victim cannot be disclosed at this premature stage," said Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut.

Stevens was out on a R100 000 bail for his alleged involvement in the 2017 murder of suspected international steroid smuggler Brian Weinstein who was killed in his Constantia home.

His co-accused, Mark Lifman and Jerome Booysen, were also granted R100 000 bail each in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court.

According to the State, Lifman allegedly paid Booysen who in turned paid Stevens for the hit.

News24 previously reported Booysen survived an attempt on his life after a shooting at Durbanville Memorial Park in Cape Town.

Their case is expected back in court on 9 February.