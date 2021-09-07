1h ago

Alleged unrest instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile takes swipe at Indian and white 'racists'

Kaveel Singh
Bonginkosi Khanyile.
Photo by Gallo Images
  • Shortly after being granted bail, alleged unrest instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile lashed out at white and Indian people while still in the dock. 
  • Khanyile was granted R5 000 bail in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on charges of inciting violence during the July unrest.
  • One of his bail conditions prevents him from using his Twitter account.

Moments after he was granted bail, unrest instigator accused Bonginkosi Khanyile declared that white and Indian people "won't eat" today.

"We told them in South Africa there is no room for racists – racist Indians and white people are not going to eat today. They are frustrated. We are out, president Zuma is out, they cannot oppress our parents and oppress us," he said moments after Magistrate Vincent Hlatshwayo walked out of the court room.

The Durban Magistrate's Court granted the Fees Must Fall activist bail on Tuesday following his arrest in connection with violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July.

Khanyile, 31, was arrested in Johannesburg on 20 August for allegedly instigating the recent unrest.

"This is our country. Africa belongs to Africans," Khanyile said.

Hlatshwayo granted Khanyile R5 000 bail, but stated he would no longer be able to post from his Twitter account until his matter was resolved. He would also have to report to the Hillbrow police station in Johannesburg while attending college in Gauteng.

Before court proceedings began on Tuesday, Khanyile broadly accused Indians and white people of racism.

"Racists are running naked. Look at them. Look at Indians, look at whites, they are shaken, man. Our cause has triumphed. We told them."

Khanyile family spokesperson Philani Nduli told the media they were elated at his release but concerned about his bail conditions.

"We are over the moon. We said he was law abiding and qualifies for bail. The NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) is using state organs to fight political battles. We mopped the floor with the NPA today, he is out. We are disappointed with conditions, but we are glad he is out."

Hlatshwayo said while there was strong evidence against Khanyile, the court was only charged with deciding his bail.

"There is a strong probability the accused may have committed the offence, but that is not for this court to decide."

Since his arrest, Khanyile has vocally maintained his support for former president Jacob Zuma, who was sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment after being found guilty of contempt of court.

Zuma is now out on medical parole, something Khanyile was pleased with.

He previously posted several pictures on his Twitter account as he engaged with Zuma at his homestead.

Khanyile, who emerged from the student ranks of the EFF at the Durban University of Technology, is no stranger to the law after he was placed under house arrest following a guilty verdict on incitement charges during the Fees Must Fall movement in 2016.

