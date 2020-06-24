1h ago

add bookmark

Almost 1 000 people in strict quarantine as Covid-19 'peaks' in the Western Cape

Murray Williams
National coach of national women's soccer team Banyana Banyana, Desiree Ellis, netted a donation from City of Cape Town Executive Mayor Dan Plato today - to help feed the hungry. (Picture supplied by City of Cape Town.)
National coach of national women's soccer team Banyana Banyana, Desiree Ellis, netted a donation from City of Cape Town Executive Mayor Dan Plato today - to help feed the hungry. (Picture supplied by City of Cape Town.)
  • Almost 1 000 people are currently in quarantine in the Western Cape.
  • More than 40 isolation sites are hosting people who need to be isolated - but some refuse to go.
  • The national woman's football coach helps feed the hungry - with a new fan, the mayor of Cape Town.

Almost 1 000 Western Cape residents are in quarantine, Premier Alan Winde announced on Wednesday.

The province has 41 quarantine and isolation facilities - comprising both public and private facilities - housing 948 people.

Transport to and from these sites has been provided by the Red Dot transport service which the provincial government pioneered. It consists of a 100-strong fleet of specially sterilised minibus taxis.

Winde said some people who might have had contact with someone who was Covid-19 positive - and who needed to be quarantined - have refused to be quarantined.

"The reasons vary and include concerns about leaving family members and children behind, concern that their homes would be broken into and their building materials stripped or stolen, and even the inability to drink alcohol, smoke or have visitors while in the facilities.

"We are working closely with community organisations and religious leaders in areas where we are seeing high rejection rates of quarantine and isolation in order to ensure that some of these community concerns can be addressed."

READ | Covid-19: SA will probably experience 3 to 4 spikes into 2022 says top scientist

He added the Western Cape had recorded an additional 65 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of Covid-19-related deaths to 1 565 in the province.

Winde said the province's Economic Development Partnership had been tasked with helping to co-ordinate food relief, across civil society, in partnership with the City of Cape Town.

The humanitarian campaign to feed the hungry also scored a valuable goal on Wednesday after Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis received donations from Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato.

Plato said his office had supplied more than 80 soup kitchens across the metro with equipment and ingredients. And a new recipient was the humanitarian effort by Ellis.

Her foundation has partnered with The Alcardo Andrews Foundation, which feeds between 400 and 600 cooked meals daily, as well as distributing packed meals in Hanover Park which was received from a boutique hotel in the city.

"The donation from the City of Cape Town is a great help because we currently utilise our own resources such as electricity and sometimes our own ingredients. The equipment will help us to expand our outreach to residents and fill more empty stomachs," Ellis said

READ | Covid-19: Soup kitchens can no longer be policed or controlled court says

"As a result of the severe impact of the national coronavirus lockdown, many residents have struggled to put food on the table. Despite the move to alert Level 3 opening up more economic sectors, the need for assistance remains.

"We must continue to strengthen our support and compassion for our fellow residents. These donations are intended to assist organisations feeding residents in need and, as a caring city, we are doing all we can to help residents," said Plato

He added food relief "is the direct responsibility of national government, through the SA Social Security Agency", but the City of Cape Town was attempting "to fill the gaps, capacitating neighbourhood soup kitchens to feed hundreds of residents in their various communities".

"Supplies to an additional four soup kitchens based in Mitchells Plain have also been provided. Recipient organisations in Mitchells Plain are the Tafelsig Community Uplifting Forum, Community Outreach in Morgan Village, Women to Youth Outreach Project in Eastridge and Amazing Ants in Rocklands," Plato's office said.

Related Links
OPINION | Covid-19: Government and the governed need a new bargain
Covid-19: Tsunami looms as Eastern Cape battles shortage of doctors and nurses, warns professor
PICS | Covid-19: 300-bed quarantine site opens in Cape Town
Read more on:
cape townlockdownservice deliverycoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As SA passes the 100 000 mark of Covid cases, how are you feeling about the pandemic?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm more afraid than ever
19% - 1863 votes
I'm worried, but have adapted to the 'new normal'
50% - 4969 votes
I'm no longer concerned
31% - 3121 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.37
(-1.21)
ZAR/GBP
21.59
(-0.30)
ZAR/EUR
19.57
(-0.62)
ZAR/AUD
11.94
(-0.10)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.59)
Gold
1762.60
(-0.21)
Silver
17.45
(-2.75)
Platinum
803.00
(-3.01)
Brent Crude
42.44
(-0.79)
Palladium
1858.00
(-3.11)
All Share
54447.73
(-1.85)
Top 40
50193.80
(-1.95)
Financial 15
10123.91
(-0.97)
Industrial 25
76118.05
(-1.80)
Resource 10
50674.93
(-2.41)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery

14h ago

FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20176.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo