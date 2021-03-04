Altercation leads to fatal stabbing on M5 in Cape Town - causes accident, major traffic jam

A 35-year old woman has been fatally wounded during a stabbing incident on the M5 highway in Cape Town.

Police say the suspect, a foreign national, has been arrested and charged with murder.

The incident led to an accident involving another vehicle.

A 39-year old foreign national has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a 35-year-old woman to death during an altercation in their car on the M5 highway near Ottery in Cape Town.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Captain FC Van Wyk said: "Crime scene experts and local police are still on the scene combing the area for clues. Wynberg police are investigating a murder case following the fatal stabbing incident this morning."

According to Van Wyk, the incident on the highway also led to an accident involving another vehicle.



Earlier today South African Paramedic Services we called to an MVA involving two light motor vehicles on Ottery Road just after the M5. https://t.co/WL7QQ4ojjB pic.twitter.com/D8t7M4Tl7j — SA ParamedicServices (@SA_Paramedics) March 4, 2021

According to police, the victim was stabbed and died on the scene, while the foreign national was taken into custody, and had been charged with murder.



The incident caused a major traffic jam on the M5, as emergency services rushed to the scene.

Cape Town - Ottery Road: #CrimeScene Husband stabs wife to death inside a vehicle near the M5 Highway bridge - ROAD CLOSED going east (Husband arrested, police on scene) — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) March 4, 2021

Western Cape Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson, Deanna Bessick, said: "EMS received a call regarding an incident which occurred on Ottery Road turn-off along the M5, in the direction of Ottery at about 10:40 this morning. The call was reported as a motor vehicle accident which involved two vehicles.



"Upon arrival, the paramedics found a woman who had allegedly been stabbed. Unfortunately, the patient was deceased when the paramedics arrived at the scene. The Forensic Pathology Services officials are currently still at the scene."