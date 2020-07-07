48m ago

add bookmark

Amahle Quku murder: Accused Leonard Mzingeli drops bail bid

Tammy Petersen
Protesters outside the Wyngberg Magistrate's Court as murder accused Leonard Mzingeli appears for the murder of Amahle Quku.
Protesters outside the Wyngberg Magistrate's Court as murder accused Leonard Mzingeli appears for the murder of Amahle Quku.
Jenni Evans

Leonard Mzingeli, the man accused of murdering teenager Amahle Quku, abandoned his bail application in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

According to prosecutor Jarrod Seethal, Mzingeli confessed to the teenager's murder during his last court appearance.

He was arrested shortly after Quku's dead body was found lying in Albert Luthuli Street in Browns Farm last month.

At the time, police said the cause of death was yet to be determined.

Described as a good child by her aunt Boniswa Mayile, Quku's death led to public demonstrations.

At Mzingeli's last court appearance in June, tears ran over the aunt's face mask.

"She was a good child. She didn't deserve to die like this."

READ | 'She didn't deserve to die like this' - aunt after accused confesses to murdering Amahle Quku

After her murder, Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz described what had happened to her as "cruel and needless", saying that femicide and gender-based violence was at a crisis level in the Western Cape and the country.

He committed to monitoring the case against the accused through its court watching brief unit.

Related Links
UPDATE | Man arrested after teen girl's naked body found lying in Cape Town street
Candles lit in memory of father and son shot dead in Cape Town street
Afrikaans singer shot and killed on farm in the Western Cape
Read more on:
cape towncourtscrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you gone out to eat a restaurant since restrictions have lifted?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
12% - 168 votes
No, but I plan to
17% - 238 votes
No, and I don't plan to
72% - 1035 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.06
(-0.52)
ZAR/GBP
21.39
(-0.83)
ZAR/EUR
19.28
(-0.39)
ZAR/AUD
11.86
(-0.20)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.26)
Gold
1780.80
(-0.23)
Silver
18.15
(-0.71)
Platinum
828.99
(+1.15)
Brent Crude
43.07
(+0.70)
Palladium
1899.82
(-0.85)
All Share
54835.88
(-0.02)
Top 40
50535.17
(+0.06)
Financial 15
10034.69
(-0.99)
Industrial 25
76697.68
(+0.34)
Resource 10
51206.53
(+0.13)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo