Amahle Quku murder: Accused Leonard Mzingeli drops bail bid

Leonard Mzingeli, the man accused of murdering teenager Amahle Quku, abandoned his bail application in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

According to prosecutor Jarrod Seethal, Mzingeli confessed to the teenager's murder during his last court appearance.

He was arrested shortly after Quku's dead body was found lying in Albert Luthuli Street in Browns Farm last month.

At the time, police said the cause of death was yet to be determined.

Described as a good child by her aunt Boniswa Mayile, Quku's death led to public demonstrations.

At Mzingeli's last court appearance in June, tears ran over the aunt's face mask.

"She was a good child. She didn't deserve to die like this."

After her murder, Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz described what had happened to her as "cruel and needless", saying that femicide and gender-based violence was at a crisis level in the Western Cape and the country.

He committed to monitoring the case against the accused through its court watching brief unit.