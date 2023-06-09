1h ago

Amnesty International protests outside NPA offices, demands justice for murdered Soweto friends

Alex Mitchley
Amnesty International South Africa protesting outside the National Prosecuting Authority head office in Pretoria demanding justice for Popi Qwabe and Bongeka Phungula.
  • Popi Qwabe and Bongeka Phungula were murdered in Soweto in 2017.
  • Since then, there has been seemingly no movement on the case.
  • Amnesty International picketed outside the National Prosecuting Authority's head office on Friday, demanding justice and transparency.

More than six years after Popi Qwabe and Bongeka Phungula were murdered in Soweto, there has seemingly been no progress in the case.

As a result, Amnesty International South Africa picketed outside the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) head office in Pretoria on Friday, demanding justice for the two friends and transparency in the case.

Amnesty International campaigner Sibusiso Khasa said they have been demanding justice and answers around the murders of Qwabe and Phungula since 2021.

Despite this, to date, they have not been given any updates.

"We need transparency so they can tell us what's happening with the case. The family has also not received any updates from the NPA."

Khasa added they were promised a progress report that never materialised, which was the reason why they decided to protest outside the NPA's head offices.

No 'strong evidence' linking 2 accused to killing of Soweto friends - magistrate

In May, the executive director for Amnesty International South Africa, Shenilla Mohamed, wrote a letter to National Director of Public Prosecutions advocate Shamila Batohi about the case.

Mohamed expressed concern over the fact the women's families had not been given justice and there had been a lack of transparency in the case.

She also detailed Amnesty International's attempts to get information from the Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions in Johannesburg proved futile.

"The case of Popi and Bongeka did not only trigger a national outcry but also featured prominently in Amnesty International's global Write for Rights campaign, where over 300 000 people from around the world wrote letters demanding justice for the women and their families," Mohamed said.

A special director in the NPA, advocate Mthunzi Mhaga, met with the protesters on Friday, where he listened to their pleas and demands.

He said once the national office received the letter from Amnesty International, it immediately requested a report because of the gravity of the offences.

Mhaga promised they would be looking at the report and give feedback on 15 June.

"[With] the seriousness which we have attached to the matter, we will work tirelessly to get you answers," he said.

News24 previously reported Qwabe and Phungula were on their way out for the evening and had been in a taxi when they went missing.

Qwabe near Naledi High School by a passer-by on 12 May. She was rushed to hospital where was declared dead on arrival. Less than 24 hours later, Phungula was found dead in Tladi, a neighbouring township.

Two men were arrested and charged with their murders, but just a year later, the charges were withdrawn, and since then, there has been no movement on the case.

