'An animal hero has fallen': Cape Town vet stabbed to death after confronting criminals

A 27-year-old veterinarian was stabbed to death after trying to stop criminals from stealing the wheels from his wife's car at midnight during load shedding.

Dr Natheem Jacobs was stabbed at his home in Garlandale, Athlone.

Jacobs joined the Cape of Good Hope SPCA this week.

Tributes have poured in for a Cape Town vet who was killed by criminals who were apparently trying to steal wheels from his wife's car during load shedding, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Dr Natheem Jacobs, 27, was stabbed at his home in Lady May Street in Athlone just after midnight, said Western Cape police.

"According to reports, the deceased was stabbed with a knife and was transported to a nearby medical facility for medical assistance, where he succumbed due to the extent of injuries he had sustained," said Captain FC van Wyk.



Jacobs, who had recently qualified as a vet, had joined the Cape of Good Hope SPCA this week.

The SPCA said it was devastated by the loss.

"As a committed welfare veterinarian whose heart for animals was beyond comprehension, his loss reverberates throughout the entire organisation," the SPCA said in a statement.

"Jacobs, working under the supervision of SPCA board member Dr Ayoub Banderker in the capacity of CCS veterinarian, completed his community service between the Wingfield Animal Health Centre and the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, and had just signed a contract for permanent employment with the SPCA yesterday."

Banderker said he had enjoyed working with Jacobs.

"I was so proud of him as one of the new generation of Muslim vets."

Moyo Ndukwana, Cape of Good Hope SPCA CEO said: "An animal hero has fallen, and we are all heartbroken, but we are honouring Dr Jacobs in the best way we know how - by continuing to help the animals he loved so much. He was a shining example of what it means to truly care for animals, and his loss is not only ours; it is a loss for animal welfare at large. He will be deeply and sorely missed by all of us."

Jacobs leaves behind his wife and parents.



