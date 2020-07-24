30m ago

add bookmark

ANALYSIS | Why going into debt to give civil servants an increase is unjust and immoral

Qaanitah Hunter
National Treasury director general Dondo Mogajane.
National Treasury director general Dondo Mogajane.
Ziyaad Douglas, Gallo Images
  • The government will have to spend an addition R37.8 billion this year if it were to fulfill a 2018 agreement to give civil servants above-inflation increases. 
  • National Treasury has told the courts the government cannot simply afford it and it would be a debt for future generations to pay. 
  • Further, Treasury says it is not just and equitable to give civil servants increases when the majority in the private sector are facing salary cuts and job losses. 

The staggering cost of the public sector wage bill has long been a bone of contention, with the ANC government erring towards satisfying the demands of organised labour.

But as the government had been warned for years, it has finally realised giving public servants above-inflation increases every year - especially during an economic crises brought by the Covid-19 pandemic - is not only unsustainable, it is also immoral.

Enter National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane, who could not have painted a clearer picture of how dismal South Africa's fiscal prospects are.

He was candid about the bizarre demand by public sector unions that the government maintain an agreement signed in 2018 that gave civil servants a 4% increase was simply unaffordable and even unethical. 

OPINION | SA is banking on SMMEs for inclusive economic growth - but they're broke 

The Public Service Association (PSA) has gone to court to get it to compel the government to keep up its end of the agreement - one that would cost the fiscus an additional R37.8 billion in 2020.

Public sector union Nehawu is also fighting for the government to keep its side of the bargain, but has opted to go through arbitration which is set to take place next week. 

In an affidavit filed this week with the High Court, Mogajane put forward a compelling argument of how unthinkable it would be to give salary increases to already well-paid civil servants at a time when South Africans were losing their incomes en masse.

READ | No surprises as Reserve Bank cuts repo rate by 25 basis points

Most importantly is if the government has to give in, it will add to the country's current debt load of R3.97 trillion - something it just cannot simple afford.

"Granting it would also result in inequitable intergenarational allocation of government debt, requiring future generations to service the debt incurred in respect of current civil servants' salaries," Mogajane told the court.

In essence, the government will have to further choke future generations in debt just to make civil servants happy.

Just and equitable 

Mogajane could not scream any louder that civil servants were already well paid with little risk to their jobs despite the economic crises.

Not getting a 4% increase when most of the public sector were getting salary cuts should be an understandable ask, he argued.

"Since public servants have been the beneficiaries of decades of above-inflation salary increases, outperforming private sector salaries, this is not just and equitable," Mogajane told the court.

Worst still, as people were losing their incomes in droves, Mogajane said, the government was now compelled to expend additional funds to protect vulnerable people, some rendered destitute by job losses or salary cuts in the private sector.

OPINION | Investment in infrastructure should be incentivised, not prescribed

But the public sector unions have dug in, insisting it cannot be held responsible for the government's inability to manage its funds.

That argument may have held water in a pre-Covid-19 era because, as Mogajane argued, none of the consequences had been foreseen or was reasonably foreseeable when 2019 ended.

He took it a step further, saying even the adverse fiscal developments pre-dating Covid-19, like downgrades and the budget shortfall, could be foreseen.

ALSO READ | Municipalities won the budget battle, but could still lose the Covid war

Mogajane pointed out the only reason the government agreed to the three salary increases was because of the agreement that the public wage bill would be reduced by early voluntary retirements.

Not only has that not happened, the process to have people close to retirement leave the public service has been frustrated.

Principle

The public sector has made a legitimate argument the government pulling out of a three-year agreement undermines the principle of collective bargaining.

But in a pandemic during an unparalleled global economic crises, the government said it did not have the luxury of sticking to an agreement because of principle.

OPINION | Fighting Covid-19 also requires intensifying anti-corruption efforts

The cost has a human impact.

In the case of teachers, the government cannot hire more or procure more textbooks because of the salary bill.

"This over-rapid increase in compensation spending is at the expense of necessary non-compensation spending [e.g. textbooks, teaching material, school nutrition and transport and their equivalents in respect of other fundamental rights]. It is also at the expense of the headcount," Mogajane said. 

But to this, the unions have a firm response, arguing the government was already plundering its coffers through corruption and, therefore, if it could still have funds looted during a pandemic, civil servants could get their due increases. 

The PSA is expected to file its response to Treasury on Friday in the High Court.

Related Links
Senior PSC official 'has no remorse' after being fraudulently appointed
Still no action against PSC's 'Bonnie and Clyde', govt says investigation is ongoing
‘The value of public service’
Read more on:
national treasurydondo mogajanepublic service
Lottery
One person bags R297k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
45% - 5435 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 3467 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 3105 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.75
(-0.72)
ZAR/GBP
21.31
(-0.58)
ZAR/EUR
19.43
(-0.69)
ZAR/AUD
11.85
(-0.33)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.10)
Gold
1893.54
(+0.57)
Silver
22.54
(+0.04)
Platinum
908.00
(+0.22)
Brent Crude
43.60
(-2.00)
Palladium
2124.00
(+0.12)
All Share
55331.60
(-1.32)
Top 40
50969.20
(-1.38)
Financial 15
10236.35
(-1.42)
Industrial 25
73939.66
(-1.77)
Resource 10
54738.57
(-0.83)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award

57m ago

FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

23 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of...

22 Jul

FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of flowers
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo