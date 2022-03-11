1h ago

add bookmark

ANC affirms support for Zondo: 'He will assert the judiciary's independence,' says Gungubele

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Mondli Gungubele has come out in defence of the appointment of Raymond Zondo as Chief Justice. 
  • Both the ANC and Gungubele believe it was Ramaphosa's prerogative to appoint any of the four candidates. 
  • This was after Ramaphosa came under fire by some for not appointing Mandisa Maya. 

The ANC and Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele have come out in defence of President Cyril Ramaphosa's appointment of Raymond Zondo as the next Chief Justice.

They say, under the Zondo's leadership, the judiciary will further assert its independence. 

In a media statement released by the ANC on Friday, the party welcomed Zondo's appointment to the position of Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa, saying:

We are confident that under the leadership of Justice Zondo, the judiciary will continue to assert its independence and give a progressive interpretation of the provisions of the Constitution championing the rights of all South Africans and ensuring equal access to justice.

Gungubele, while addressing the media in North West on Friday, said: "We have got confidence in Judge Zondo, there are no scandals around his name.

"He has done his job with excellence as far as I am concerned. He was a judge in the Labour Court and delivered respected judgments. He is respected in the entire judiciary community," said Gungubele. 

READ | Ramaphosa appoints Zondo as Chief Justice

Both the ANC and Gungubele said that, in terms of Section 174(3) of the Constitution, it was the president's prerogative to appoint the Chief Justice - but, in the interests of "deepening the country's constitutional democracy", Ramaphosa sought a more inclusive and consultative process. 

"We commend the president for the open, inclusive and transparent process that he followed in making nominations for the position of Chief Justice to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC). Allowing the public to nominate and comment on the nominees has contributed to giving meaning and content to the induction that 'the people shall govern'," read the statement by ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe. 

Gungubele concurred, saying: "The man [Ramaphosa] upon whom the power is invested has taken the decision to appoint Zondo.

"It's unfortunate that, in SA, we have got some parties which are, in my view, very sickly. The most disappointing of this is when parties, that have got an opportunity to be a part of the process, express their views, The president exercises his authority, they then go and insult the president in the street," said Gungubele. 

AS IT HAPPENED | Zondo releases part 3 of the state capture report

He said the president "has also indicated an intention to nominate a woman in Justice Mandisa Maya to be a Deputy Chief Justice". 

The ANC also welcomed "the indication by President Cyril Ramaphosa that he intends to nominate Justice Mandisa Maya for the position of Deputy Chief Justice once a vacancy arises in the position".

SANDTON, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 04: Acting Chief
Newly-appointed Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Ramaphosa had come under fire from some, including the EFF, for not appointing Maya, despite the JSC recommending her. 

The ANC reiterated its conviction "that the judiciary and institutions charged with promoting and protecting democracy should be strengthened and continually transformed more effectively to discharge their constitutional duties" - and that Zondo was the right choice to ensure this. 

Meanwhile, the General Council of the Bar of South Africa (GCB) congratulated Raymond Zondo on his appointment.

"The GCB assures Chief Justice Zondo of its ongoing support for the administration of justice, the independence of the judiciary, respect for the judicial process and for the rule of law," the GCB said in a statement. 

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chief justiceancmondli gungubeleraymond zondojudiciarypolitics
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
34% - 6536 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
66% - 12962 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.01
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.61
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.45
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.98
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Gold
1,981.75
-0.8%
Silver
25.86
-0.3%
Palladium
2,774.50
-5.4%
Platinum
1,081.00
+0.8%
Brent Crude
109.33
-1.7%
Top 40
67,331
-0.4%
All Share
73,686
-0.3%
Resource 10
82,785
-1.4%
Industrial 25
80,271
-0.5%
Financial 15
16,035
+2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22069.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo