ANC and EFF coalition: The cracks aren't just on the Joburg roads

The Johannesburg CBD blast has uncovered cracks in the ANC and EFF coalition and not just in the road.

On Thursday the EFF-aligned safety MEC laid into the Gauteng premier for briefing reporters without the city.

The city and technical teams have been updating the public daily on the fixing of the road.

Cracks in the crumbling ANC, EFF pact began to show in Johannesburg on Thursday as city leaders grappled with the Lilian Ngoyi Street (formerly Bree Street) blast fallout.

The explosion occurred during rush hour on Wednesday on one of the busiest roads in the CBD.

When officials arrived just before 20:00, the mayor and other councillors were notably silent as Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi spoke to reporters on the scene.

Lesufi again led the official briefing at 23:00 that night and again the following morning.

But Thursday afternoon is when the divide became apparent to the public.

Reporters waiting for the 13:00 update were told there was a delay because Lesufi was "in a meeting", and industry experts were briefing the mayor.

News24 later learned that the premier was at an interview with a media house.

At 14:40, Lesufi arrived at the joint operations committee tent set up at Mary Fitzgerald Square and gave an update on the events. He spoke without city officials, who came an hour later.

Joburg officials and technical support teams then gave their press briefing without the premier.

After a briefing from Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, Joburg Safety MMC Dr Mgcini Tshwaku commented on Lesufi's briefing.

"Let us not politicise this issue... There will be an interesting briefing that will clarify this. We are asking relevant questions as some of us come from engineering backgrounds. Our colleagues should have waited for us to brief them on what is happening on the ground. We must give credit to officials who haven't slept, and we feel that hasn't been highlighted enough."





Afterwards, Tshwaku, a member of the EFF, spoke to the reporter and did not mince his words about a divide between the province and the city.

He said when Lesufi briefed the media that afternoon, he did so without having been informed by the industry experts and without the representatives of the city.

He said the mayor and other city officials had an intensive discussion with industry experts on what had caused the blast and the way forward. Tshwaku said Lesufi did not attend that briefing.

"Premier Lesufi is going to create a wall [between the province and the city]… it undermines the leadership of the city, and it's a serious issue", he said.

The premier did not wait for the city when he briefed the media. The province and the city are not working together. He was never briefed on what he reported because the JMPD (metro police), experts, and different departments were all with the mayor. Now there is a misalignment between the city and the province. Normally, the province comes in without consulting with [the relevant entities], and the city then gives its briefing, and it's a waste of resources.

News24 reached out to Lesufi. His comment will be added if he responds.

The ANC chair in the greater Joburg region and leader of ANC Johannesburg metro, Dada Morero, said the party would make an official comment.

Last week EFF leader Julius Malema told reporters that the EFF would join the DA to remove the ANC from power.

"The EFF would like to work with opposition parties to remove the corrupt ANC from power, but also to give the people of South Africa something different. But we cannot impose ourselves on these opposition parties. If they don't want to work with us, we can work with those who want to work with us," he said.

Meanwhile, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula questioned the ANC's working relationship with the EFF.

This after Malema on Friday said Mbalula uses people politically and then dumps them.

"If he loses his power now, he will come back to me like nothing happened. He will look for me wherever I am and want to continue business as usual."

On Saturday, at an ANC Youth League fundraising breakfast, Mbalula said the party had taught Malema about freedom.

And then we put him [Malema] into politics, saying look, this revolution is about economic freedom, we have got to be radical, and then he took it to the youth league. It was in a house when we planted those ideas in that head of his, and then today, he says no, he is the best thing since sliced bread. He is the best thinker.

He said there was no way the revolution would be defeated by a counter-revolutionary and anarchist.

Mbalula rejected the prospects of forming a power-sharing strategy between the ANC and EFF, leaving the coalition on shaky ground.

The city was asked about the issue at the latest technical briefing on the explosion on Friday afternoon.

City manager Floyd Brink said those questions should be left to the political principals.

News24 understands there will be a joint meeting with the mayor and the premier in the coming days to address the issue.