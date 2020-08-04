1h ago

add bookmark

ANC apologises for breaking lockdown regulations outside Mlangeni home

Tshidi Madia
Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni's funeral was held at the University of Johannesburg in Soweto on 29 July.
Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni's funeral was held at the University of Johannesburg in Soweto on 29 July.
GCIS
  • The ANC apologised for the contravention of lockdown regulations outside liberation hero Andrew Mlangeni's home.
  • The party thanked those who showed the 95-year-old's family support while in mourning.
  • It also says it will cooperate with the police as they investigate the matter.

The ANC's national executive committee has apologised and expressed regret for the breach of lockdown regulations outside the home of the late struggle hero, Andrew Mlangeni, last month.

Many were outraged at visuals of people closely gathered outside the stalwart's home as his remains arrived ahead of his funeral the next day.

Lockdown regulations currently in place include physical distancing and the prohibition of gatherings of more than 50 people.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe and NEC member Fikile Mbalula attempted to lay blame for the failure to adhere to lockdown regulations on those who had gathered as the remains of Mlangeni arrived.

ALSO READ | Andrew Mlangeni mourners may be charged for breaking lockdown regulations

Mabe said only a select number of leaders had been deployed by the party, and that the rest were people who had lined the streets in Mlangeni's honour.

"The ANC regrets and apologises for the incident on 28 July when, during the arrival of the cortege at the home, difficulties arose with maintaining social distance and keeping the numbers down," reads the NEC statement.

The party also noted the overwhelming outpouring of grief from across the country, afforded to the stalwart's family and community.

Police have since said they were investigating the matter, a development which the ANC welcomed.

"We will cooperate with law enforcement structures who are investigating the matter".

Related Links
Smoking soldiers will face SANDF disciplinary, reveals Bheki Cele
ANC must clarify, apologise after public resentment over crowd at Mlangeni home - political experts
Mpumelelo Mkhabela | No respect for the dead or South Africa's citizens
Read more on:
ancandrew mlangenijohannesburglockdown regulations
Lottery
Two lucky players hit Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Rugby Championship looks set to be hosted November and December, with New Zealand a likely destination. Would you be confident in the Boks defending their title?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the Boks will be undercooked compared to their Australian and New Zealand counterparts.
35% - 1471 votes
The All Blacks will win easily if all the games are staged in New Zealand.
24% - 1014 votes
Underprepared or not, the Boks should jump at any sort of opportunity to play Test rugby.
41% - 1701 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.20
(-0.08)
ZAR/GBP
22.49
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
20.24
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
12.26
(-0.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.03)
Gold
2016.30
(+2.16)
Silver
25.89
(+6.95)
Platinum
939.00
(+2.23)
Brent Crude
43.86
(+1.45)
Palladium
2132.99
(+2.41)
All Share
56248.93
(+0.75)
Top 40
51951.34
(+0.74)
Financial 15
9878.55
(+0.75)
Industrial 25
74943.49
(+0.27)
Resource 10
57327.85
(+1.31)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile...

02 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile assembly plant
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean

01 Aug

FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

30 Jul

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20217.13) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo