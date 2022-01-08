1h ago

ANC backs establishment of 'renewal commission'

Zintle Mahlati
  • The ANC plans to establish a commission to deal with its efforts to renew the party.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday that the commission would be established by the end of January.
  • No terms of reference have been established yet.

The ANC plans to establish a commission, with a 10-year vision plan, dedicated to dealing with disunity and ill-discipline within the party's ranks.  

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa gave the party's vision for the coming year at the January 8 Statement event on Saturday.  

Throughout the week, ahead of the birthday rally at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, ANC leaders preached the need to renew the organisation.  

Ramaphosa reiterated these sentiments in his address, pointing to dysfunctional regions and branches failing to deliver on the party's mandate.  

The party's electoral decline at the municipal elections last year had renewed the party's messaging on the need for change.  

Ramaphosa said a change in the organisation would not come easy and meant a clear party line on issues.  

READ | Ramaphosa sets the tone: ANC will implement measures in State Capture report, won't say how

"This calls for a return to revolutionary discipline and strict adherence to the culture of democratic centralism. Once the organisation has made a decision, members must abide by that decision. Once upper structures have pronounced on matters, lower structures are bound to act in accordance with such pronouncements. 

"Organisational discipline must be underpinned by thorough ongoing political discussion and engagement to ensure leaders and members understand and can explain the decisions of the movement, he said. The ANC's national executive committee has backed the establishment of a commission that will focus on a vision for the party. The commission will be established by the end of January," Ramaphosa said.  

There are no terms of reference developed as yet.  

"The aim is to ensure that the ANC renewal commission develops proposals that can be operationalised as a matter of urgency. Its work will also be informed by continuous consultation with structures of the ANC, alliance partners and the broad democratic movement.   

"It will be tasked to develop: a vision 2032, which describes the desired state of the country and the ANC in 10 years' time; a roadmap towards vision 2032 for adoption at the 55th National Conference in December 2022," Ramaphosa said.    

