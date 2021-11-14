24m ago

ANC backs govt decision to withdraw support for Miss SA ahead of Miss Universe pageant in Israel

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
Miss SA, Lalela Mswane. (PHOTO: Misha Jordaan)
  • The ANC has welcomed government's decision to withdraw its support for the Miss South Africa pageant.
  • The decision comes after it was unable to convince organisers to boycott the Miss Universe pageant.
  • The government wants to boycott the Miss Universe pageant because it is being held in Israel, which is accused of committing atrocities against Palestinians.

The ANC has welcomed the government's withdrawal of support for the Miss South Africa pageant, accusing the organisers of betraying South Africans for not boycotting the Miss Universe pageant that will be held in Israel in December.

In a statement on Sunday, the Department of Sports, Art and Culture announced it would no longer support the pageant because of Miss South Africa organisers' "intransigence and disregard" of advice against sending Miss SA Lalela Mswane to compete in the Miss Universe pageant.

"Following unsuccessful consultations initiated by the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture, it has proven difficult to persuade the Miss SA pageant organisers to reconsider their decision to partake in the Miss Universe event scheduled to be held in Israel during the month of December 2021," it read.
"What, during initial consultations, appeared like engaging, constructive and progressive discussions was later met with an unpleasant demeanour that is intransigent and lacking appreciation of the potential negative impact of such a decision on the reputation and future of a young black woman."

The department said atrocities committed by Israel against Palestinians were well documented and the government, as the legitimate representative of the people of South Africa, "could not in good conscience associate itself with such".

The ANC backed the department's decision, calling on Nine-squared, which owns the Miss South Africa organisation, to hear and listen to "the overwhelming call for the Miss South Africa team to boycott the upcoming apartheid Israel-hosted Miss Universe".

"The racism, human rights violations, illegal settlements, ongoing unlawful occupation and the apartheid laws of Israel are well documented and should be compelling enough for your withdrawal," ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said.

"We painfully remember when black South Africans were not allowed to participate in competitions, including under the Miss South Africa title, but rather had to participate in Miss World pageants under the title 'Miss Africa South'.

"This horrible history of racism of the Miss SA 'trademark' makes the boycott of this Miss Universe even more important and necessary."

Mabe added the ANC, at its most recent national conference, resolved to downgrade diplomatic relations with Israel.

"Since then, our government has made firm steps, recalling our ambassador and not posting one back in Israel - for two years now.

"The South African government continues to actively show our solidarity with this extremely important decision. We recently observed disturbing videos of comrade Lesiba Machaba, a senior South African diplomat based in Ramallah, being assaulted and disrespected by Israeli police who were not allowing Palestinians to pick their olives.

"In this context, it would be a betrayal of the South African people for Nine-squared and its CEO, Stephanie Weil, to insist on participation in Israel," he added.

Earlier this week, Channel24 reported calls for South Africa to boycott Miss Universe had grown louder.

Former president Nelson Mandela's grandson, Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela, was one such voice, who released a statement saying "Israel is an apartheid state and we will continue to mobilise all freedom-loving people of the world to boycott, divest and pass sanctions against the brutal apartheid regime".

In an Instagram post, the Palestine solidarity organisation said: "… now that the Miss South Africa company/organisation is intending on still proceeding with travelling to Israel, we thus have no option but to embark on a vigilant campaign, including protest actions to reject this sellout position [sic]".

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
