ANC big losers in North West municipality by-election

The ANC lost votes in the Ditsobotla Local Municipality by-elections.

The party received 39.82% of the votes.

It needs 51% and above for an outright win.

The ANC was the big loser in the North West province after Wednesday's municipal by-election.

After a ballot count, which lasted from 21:00 until just after midday on Thursday, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) revealed the ANC received just 39.82% of the Ditsobotla Local Municipality vote.

Parties need 51% and above for an outright win.Ditsobotla was once a stronghold of the ANC.

But its popularity decreased from 77% of the vote in 2011 to 69% in 2014, 62% in 2016, 61% in 2019, 53% in 2021, and now under 40%.

READ | Bathabile Dlamini not eligible for ANC NEC position due to perjury conviction

The EFF, however, came out smiling, having taken two wards from the ANC. They received 27% of the votes.

There were 39 seats up for grabs, 20 ward seats and 19 PR (proportional representation) seats.

The municipality recorded the following: ANC won 16 seats - 15 wards and one PR seat;

EFF won 10 seats - two wards and eight PR seats;

DA won six seats - three wards and three PR seats;

Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) won two PR seats;

Patriotic Alliance won two PR seats;

African Heart Congress won one PR seat;

Save Ditsobotla Movement won one PR seat; and

Vryheids Front Plus won one PR seat.

An election analyst, Dawie Scholtz, said a coalition government was on the cards.



He outlined four possible coalitions, including:

ANC + EFF

ANC + DA

ANC + PA + F4SD

EFF + DA + F4SD + FF + PA

Scholtz said the ANC + PA + F4SD was the most likely outcome.

The election was held on Wednesday after the municipality dissolved on 14 September, following a decision by the provincial executive committee to place Ditsobotla under administration.

This, after two warring ANC mayors refused to give up power.

The result of this internal war was that service delivery ground to a halt - and it was also the most significant factor for the ANC losing so many voters. Speaking to the media in Lichtenburg, the seat of the municipality, the IEC's North West commissioner, Tumelontle Thiba, said 41% of the 71 636 registered voters turned up for the by-election.

In a statement on Thursday, the IEC said it was pleased with the success of the vote.

Besides Ditsobotla, by-elections were also held in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga on Wednesday.



