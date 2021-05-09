ANC branches in KZN call for special conference amid Magashule's suspension

ANC branches in eThekwini have accused the NEC of targeting the party's secretary-general.

They have called for the NEC to reinstate Ace Magashule immediately.

The lower structures of the ANC in KZN have threatened to have the NEC dissolved.

ANC branches in the eThekwini region have called for the immediate reinstatement of secretary-general Ace Magashule.



The party's lower structures, addressing the media on Sunday, accused the national executive committee (NEC) of sowing division in the party and targeting some individuals.

The branches have now threatened to apply Rule 39 of the ANC's constitution to request that the NEC be dissolved. They have also called for a special conference. The outcry from the branches comes days after the ANC suspended Magashule as a party official in line with the "step-aside" resolution.

"As branches of [the] eThekwini region, we are calling for the reinstatement of the secretary-general to the office with immediate effect. To suspend any of the ANC officials requires a process, but doing it in a factional manner will have the potential of dividing the organisation."

We call for sober heads. The suspension of the president and secretary-general is making this old liberation movement into an international joke and the entire NEC into political comedians.

They said the ANC only made a media statement and never held a process that included consulting structures when asking party members affected by the step-aside resolution to be suspended.



READ: The step-aside rule rebellion: Magashule says he's going nowhere, Bongo prepares for court

"For the NEC to target those who are only charged by the state machinery that is controlled by certain authorities is worrying. The NEC cannot willy-nilly suspend or amend conference resolution to suit its internal fights.

"The resolution says you must only summarily suspend those 'who fail to give an acceptable explanation or to voluntarily step down', and for that to happen, there must be an organisational process," the branches added.

They said the NEC was beyond repair and condoned factionalism within the party.

We, the majority of branches, members of the African National Congress in eThekwini Region are concerned about the latest developments in our country and the manner in which are our affairs as the Congress movement are being handled by the national executive committee. The NEC has no powers to amend any Conference resolution without proper consultation of the members of the ANC, branches, and structures.

The branches added the NEC had failed to consult branches on the guidelines and rushed to implement ones that lacked recourse for members.



READ: Step aside list: ANC members charged with corruption or other serious crimes

We call for the following, that NEC to immediately consult and convene structures of the ANC to discuss these guidelines that have a potential to divide the ANC. A special national conference must be convened if necessary, as provided in the ANC constitution.

"The NEC must not deviate, amend or suspend any conference resolution. The NEC must not be selective in implementing such resolution, but holistically implement conference resolution without deviation."



READ: Free State branch sides with Ramaphosa, supports Magashule's suspension

They said Magashule's suspension was "unprecedented" and would have long-lasting consequences, even if he was gone, adding his suspension was a political ploy by the organisation to weaken it and form a coalition government with the DA.

A serious organization will not do such to itself. We view this latest childish action as part of the plot of weakening the ANC in order to force it into coalition with the DA. As branches in eThekwini, we will triple our efforts in order to ensure that we win elections. We will not go into bed with the DA; it will be the highest betrayal of our revolution.

The branches added they had begun to mobilise all sectors of society to pledge allegiance and support for disgruntled former president Jacob Zuma.



"We believe that there is no sober judge that will lead this nation to a direction that will cause anarchy. For the sake of peace, we say 'hands off president Jacob Zuma'.

"We have learned of the plan to arrest the former head of state, and former commander of the underground army, president Jacob Zuma. Such looming arrest by a democratic state for his refusal to appear before a conflicted judge will be faced with resistance," they said.