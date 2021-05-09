ANC branches in KZN call for special conference amid Magashule's suspension

- ANC branches in eThekwini have accused the NEC of targeting the party's secretary-general.
- They have called for the NEC to reinstate Ace Magashule immediately.
- The lower structures of the ANC in KZN have threatened to have the NEC dissolved.
ANC branches in the eThekwini region have called for the immediate reinstatement of secretary-general Ace Magashule.
The party's lower structures, addressing the media on Sunday, accused the national executive committee (NEC) of sowing division in the party and targeting some individuals.
The branches have now threatened to apply Rule 39 of the ANC's constitution to request that the NEC be dissolved. They have also called for a special conference. The outcry from the branches comes days after the ANC suspended Magashule as a party official in line with the "step-aside" resolution."As branches of [the] eThekwini region, we are calling for the reinstatement of the secretary-general to the office with immediate effect. To suspend any of the ANC officials requires a process, but doing it in a factional manner will have the potential of dividing the organisation."
They said the ANC only made a media statement and never held a process that included consulting structures when asking party members affected by the step-aside resolution to be suspended.
"For the NEC to target those who are only charged by the state machinery that is controlled by certain authorities is worrying. The NEC cannot willy-nilly suspend or amend conference resolution to suit its internal fights.
"The resolution says you must only summarily suspend those 'who fail to give an acceptable explanation or to voluntarily step down', and for that to happen, there must be an organisational process," the branches added.They said the NEC was beyond repair and condoned factionalism within the party.
The branches added the NEC had failed to consult branches on the guidelines and rushed to implement ones that lacked recourse for members.
"The NEC must not deviate, amend or suspend any conference resolution. The NEC must not be selective in implementing such resolution, but holistically implement conference resolution without deviation."
They said Magashule's suspension was "unprecedented" and would have long-lasting consequences, even if he was gone, adding his suspension was a political ploy by the organisation to weaken it and form a coalition government with the DA.
The branches added they had begun to mobilise all sectors of society to pledge allegiance and support for disgruntled former president Jacob Zuma.
"We believe that there is no sober judge that will lead this nation to a direction that will cause anarchy. For the sake of peace, we say 'hands off president Jacob Zuma'.
"We have learned of the plan to arrest the former head of state, and former commander of the underground army, president Jacob Zuma. Such looming arrest by a democratic state for his refusal to appear before a conflicted judge will be faced with resistance," they said.