29m ago

add bookmark

ANC Buffalo City metro councillor fired for selling RDP house, having criminal conviction

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An ANC councillor has been fired.
An ANC councillor has been fired.
iStock
  • An ANC councillor in the Buffalo City metro, Ntombizodwa Gamnca, has been fired. 
  • Gamnca was found guilty of selling an RDP house in Mdantsane for R300 000.
  • She also has a criminal conviction for a case of assault.  

Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Xolile Nqatha has fired Buffalo City metro ANC councillor Ntombizodwa Gamnca with immediate effect, for violating the Municipal Systems Act.

In a statement on Tuesday, Nqatha said Gamnca was expelled for her alleged involvement in the sale of immovable property and conviction for a criminal offence.

It is understood that Gamnca was found guilty of selling an RDP house in Mdantsane for R300 000.

Dispatch Live reported last year that she was also given a suspended sentence and fined R10 000 for assaulting a fellow councillor.

Nqatha said Gamnca violated Item 2 (b) of schedule 1 of the Code of Conduct for Councillors of the Municipal Systems Act (MSA), which states that "a councillor must at all times act in the best interest of the municipality and in such a way that credibility and integrity of the municipality are not compromised".

Removed

She has been removed from office in terms of 14(6)(b) of the Code of Conduct, added Nqatha.

"In line with the principles of natural justice, I have afforded former councillor Ntombizodwa Gamnca an extended period to make representation; after considering her representation, I have decided to remove her from office," said Nqatha.

The Speaker of the Buffalo City metro has been informed about her expulsion.

Called for comment, Gamnca said: "This is new to me, I have not been informed of my sacking. Until I get a letter from the MEC terminating my employment, I won't comment. For now, it seems that is a matter between the MEC and journalists - don't involve me."

Gamnca is in charge of Mdantsane's NU 6,7,8 and 16.

 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
port elizabetheastern capecrime
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
41% - 2090 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 996 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
39% - 1985 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.06
(+0.92)
ZAR/GBP
20.70
(+0.56)
ZAR/EUR
18.33
(+0.80)
ZAR/AUD
11.68
(+0.56)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.87)
Gold
1851.58
(-0.20)
Silver
25.42
(+0.41)
Platinum
1100.51
(+0.69)
Brent Crude
55.72
(+0.78)
Palladium
2323.00
(+0.06)
All Share
63923.63
(-0.99)
Top 40
58720.55
(-1.16)
Financial 15
11739.17
(+1.64)
Industrial 25
86905.72
(-2.21)
Resource 10
61913.62
(-0.55)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo