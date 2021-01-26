ANC Buffalo City metro councillor fired for selling RDP house, having criminal conviction

An ANC councillor in the Buffalo City metro, Ntombizodwa Gamnca, has been fired.

Gamnca was found guilty of selling an RDP house in Mdantsane for R300 000.

She also has a criminal conviction for a case of assault.

Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Xolile Nqatha has fired Buffalo City metro ANC councillor Ntombizodwa Gamnca with immediate effect, for violating the Municipal Systems Act.

In a statement on Tuesday, Nqatha said Gamnca was expelled for her alleged involvement in the sale of immovable property and conviction for a criminal offence.

Dispatch Live reported last year that she was also given a suspended sentence and fined R10 000 for assaulting a fellow councillor.



Nqatha said Gamnca violated Item 2 (b) of schedule 1 of the Code of Conduct for Councillors of the Municipal Systems Act (MSA), which states that "a councillor must at all times act in the best interest of the municipality and in such a way that credibility and integrity of the municipality are not compromised".

She has been removed from office in terms of 14(6)(b) of the Code of Conduct, added Nqatha.

"In line with the principles of natural justice, I have afforded former councillor Ntombizodwa Gamnca an extended period to make representation; after considering her representation, I have decided to remove her from office," said Nqatha.

The Speaker of the Buffalo City metro has been informed about her expulsion.

Called for comment, Gamnca said: "This is new to me, I have not been informed of my sacking. Until I get a letter from the MEC terminating my employment, I won't comment. For now, it seems that is a matter between the MEC and journalists - don't involve me."

Gamnca is in charge of Mdantsane's NU 6,7,8 and 16.