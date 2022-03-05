ANC calls EU sanctions on Russia 'draconian'

The ANC called the EU's sanctions on Russia "draconian".

It wants the EU to justify its actions.

It also wants MultiChoice to reinstate the RT service, despite the company saying it could not do so.

The ANC calls the European Union's (EU) sanctions on Russia, including its media operations, "draconian", and wants it to justify its position.



"The ANC notes the draconian decision by the EU to impose sanctions on Russia and its [entities], including global media organisations, following the escalation of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia," ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe stated on Saturday.

"Subsequently, this has resulted in the South African MultiChoice platform unilaterally withdrawing Russian TV from its offerings, impacting negatively on the freedom of choice to subscribers and limiting their consumption of news on the developments in the Ukraine–Russia conflict."

MultiChoice on Thursday night confirmed to News24 that the RT channel, which was available on DStv 407, "shall not be carried on the DStv platform until further notice".

The ANC calls it censorship, which negatively impacts the plurality of views and media freedom.

It also wants MultiChoice to unblock RT.

"Stifling the plurality and diversity of views undermines internationally agreed principles on freedom of speech, choice and association," Mabe said. "Even at this late hour, the EU must still provide legal justification for this course of action."

MultiChoice said it had no control over the block on the feed.

"The party does not accept this explanation on the 'censorship' of the channel," said Mabe.

Media specialist Anton Harber, in a column published by News24, also lamented the blocking of the channel.

"If we want to understand [Russian Federation President Vladimir] Putin's thinking, RT is useful. When we choose sides, we want to ensure we are fully appraised of the facts, the arguments and the counter-arguments, and you cannot do that by only listening to one side," wrote Harber.