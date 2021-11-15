7m ago

add bookmark

ANC candidate disputes overshadow employee picket over non-payment of salaries

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ANC branch members from Mpumalanga and Ekurhuleni protest outside Luthuli House on 15 November 2021 demanding a resolution to the candidate disputes.
ANC branch members from Mpumalanga and Ekurhuleni protest outside Luthuli House on 15 November 2021 demanding a resolution to the candidate disputes.
Juniour Khumalo
  • A planned staff picket by ANC workers was overshadowed by protests of disgruntled branch members from Mpumalanga and Ekurhuleni. 
  • The hundreds of angry branch members demanded a resolution to candidate disputes and a pause in the interview of mayoral candidates. 
  • The protesters from Ekurhuleni accuse regional secretary TK Nciza of tampering with branch lists.

A staff picket scheduled for midday on Monday by ANC employees who have not been paid for the past three months ended up overshadowed by scores of protesting branch members, mostly from Mpumalanga and Ekurhuleni, demanding a resolution to candidate disputes.

Busloads of disgruntled branch members, mainly from Dipaleseng Local Municipality, in Balfour, Mpumalanga, started arriving outside Luthuli House as early as 10:00.

They were quickly joined by scores of angry branch members from wards 21, 52, 54, 83 and 96 in Ekurhuleni, who were there to demand the removal of candidates they still maintain never should have represented them in the municipal elections. 

READ | 'Not in 300 years!' Mashaba claims he rebuffed coalition talks with ANC bigwig

Spokesperson for the Dipaleseng residents who gathered outside Luthuli House, Thembinkosi Dlamini, told News24 that they had made the journey to the ANC national headquarters because they had grievances which they had alerted the ANC leadership to, but which were never resolved or given attention to. 

ANC
Spokesperson of the residents from Dipaleseng Local Municipality who gathered outside Luthuli House on 15 November 2021, Thembinkosi Dlamini.
News24 Juniour Khumalo

"We have made our disputes known to the party leadership through email correspondence post the elections, and yet received no response. There is a section 106 report that has come out containing corruption matters against several parties from the previous administration in the Dipaleseng Local Municipality, a report that we have alerted the ANC leadership to, and yet the same officials implicated stand nominated to be interviewed as mayoral candidates.

"They [the ANC] are appointing the same people into the municipality who stand accused of wrongdoing instead of the three candidates voted for by the community," said Dlamini. 

READ | Adriaan Basson: Coalition conundrum - Can two wounded bulls share a kraal?

In yet another blow to the embattled ANC in Ekurhuleni, regional secretary TK Nciza was accused by the protesting branch members of tampering with the branch lists of nominated candidates and adding names of people not elected by communities. 

Lorraine Mahlosane, the ANC Ekurhuleni convener who delivered the memorandum of demands to the party headquarters on Monday, said Nciza’s alleged "tampering" was responsible for the ANC’s poor showing in Ekurhuleni. 

The ANC only managed to amass 86 seats in the Ekurhuleni metropolitan municipality, a huge decline from the 109 seats the party managed in the 2016 municipal elections. 

While delivering the memorandum, Mahlosane said: "We have all witnessed how hard it was to win wards in the region, and how some wards were even lost as a result of the shenanigans displayed by the regional secretary, Nciza" 

Mahlosane constinued that "it is a known fact that the regional secretary tampered with the branch nominations and allocated nominations illegally to those who did not receive such nominations".

"This has contributed to the significant drop in support." 

READ | ANC councillors in uMngeni urged to accept defeat, offered counselling

She added that branches from Ekurhuleni had submitted memorandums regarding this list tampering on 19 August and again on 21 of August, but had yet to receive an acknowledgement from the ANC leadership. 

Mahlosane said they were demanding that the names removed from the list should be reinstated, while the names pushed down the list should be placed where they originally appeared.

Appointment

The disgruntled residents also demanded that Nciza be prevented from participating in any process related to the appointment of councilors and/or the mayor of the region. 

Neither Nciza nor the regional spokesperson were available for comment.

Receiving the demands from the Mpumalanga and the Ekurhuleni regions on behalf of the ANC’s national executive committee was Mandla Qwane, a representative of the staff committee.

He apologised for the fact that some of the disputes had not been attended to, but promised that the committee, led by former president Kgalema Motlanthe, would resolve the list disputes by the end of November. 

Qwane also promised that. where disputes were found to have happened, by-elections would be held, and that those found in the wrong would be disciplined. 

While the planned ANC staff picket did not take place, as a result of the protests by the disgruntled ANC branch members, News24 has been reliably informed that that staffers are also seeking a legal opinion on how to resolve their lack of payment. 

They are also understood to be considering approaching the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration. 

Chief among the employees' concerns is that the ANC has failed to give them a written commitment on when they will be getting paid their outstanding salaries.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancpretoriagautengpoliticselections 2021protests
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are you expecting from Saturday's Test between the Springboks and Scotland at Murrayfield?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks by plenty! We are world champions for a reason
38% - 1208 votes
A Springbok victory, but it will be closer than many think
48% - 1533 votes
I reckon a Scotland upset could be on the cards!
10% - 332 votes
It's too close to call...
4% - 143 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.21
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.43
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.38
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.20
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Gold
1,861.98
-0.1%
Silver
25.03
-1.1%
Palladium
2,153.00
+2.0%
Platinum
1,092.50
+0.6%
Brent Crude
82.17
-0.8%
Top 40
63,481
+0.3%
All Share
70,091
+0.2%
Resource 10
63,926
-1.2%
Industrial 25
94,091
+1.2%
Financial 15
14,078
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo