ANC candidate disputes overshadow employee picket over non-payment of salaries

A planned staff picket by ANC workers was overshadowed by protests of disgruntled branch members from Mpumalanga and Ekurhuleni.

The hundreds of angry branch members demanded a resolution to candidate disputes and a pause in the interview of mayoral candidates.

The protesters from Ekurhuleni accuse regional secretary TK Nciza of tampering with branch lists.

Busloads of disgruntled branch members, mainly from Dipaleseng Local Municipality, in Balfour, Mpumalanga, started arriving outside Luthuli House as early as 10:00.

They were quickly joined by scores of angry branch members from wards 21, 52, 54, 83 and 96 in Ekurhuleni, who were there to demand the removal of candidates they still maintain never should have represented them in the municipal elections.

Spokesperson for the Dipaleseng residents who gathered outside Luthuli House, Thembinkosi Dlamini, told News24 that they had made the journey to the ANC national headquarters because they had grievances which they had alerted the ANC leadership to, but which were never resolved or given attention to.

"We have made our disputes known to the party leadership through email correspondence post the elections, and yet received no response. There is a section 106 report that has come out containing corruption matters against several parties from the previous administration in the Dipaleseng Local Municipality, a report that we have alerted the ANC leadership to, and yet the same officials implicated stand nominated to be interviewed as mayoral candidates.

"They [the ANC] are appointing the same people into the municipality who stand accused of wrongdoing instead of the three candidates voted for by the community," said Dlamini.

In yet another blow to the embattled ANC in Ekurhuleni, regional secretary TK Nciza was accused by the protesting branch members of tampering with the branch lists of nominated candidates and adding names of people not elected by communities.

Lorraine Mahlosane, the ANC Ekurhuleni convener who delivered the memorandum of demands to the party headquarters on Monday, said Nciza’s alleged "tampering" was responsible for the ANC’s poor showing in Ekurhuleni.

The ANC only managed to amass 86 seats in the Ekurhuleni metropolitan municipality, a huge decline from the 109 seats the party managed in the 2016 municipal elections.

While delivering the memorandum, Mahlosane said: "We have all witnessed how hard it was to win wards in the region, and how some wards were even lost as a result of the shenanigans displayed by the regional secretary, Nciza"

Mahlosane constinued that "it is a known fact that the regional secretary tampered with the branch nominations and allocated nominations illegally to those who did not receive such nominations".

"This has contributed to the significant drop in support."

She added that branches from Ekurhuleni had submitted memorandums regarding this list tampering on 19 August and again on 21 of August, but had yet to receive an acknowledgement from the ANC leadership.

Mahlosane said they were demanding that the names removed from the list should be reinstated, while the names pushed down the list should be placed where they originally appeared.

Appointment

The disgruntled residents also demanded that Nciza be prevented from participating in any process related to the appointment of councilors and/or the mayor of the region.

Neither Nciza nor the regional spokesperson were available for comment.

Receiving the demands from the Mpumalanga and the Ekurhuleni regions on behalf of the ANC’s national executive committee was Mandla Qwane, a representative of the staff committee.

He apologised for the fact that some of the disputes had not been attended to, but promised that the committee, led by former president Kgalema Motlanthe, would resolve the list disputes by the end of November.

Qwane also promised that. where disputes were found to have happened, by-elections would be held, and that those found in the wrong would be disciplined.

While the planned ANC staff picket did not take place, as a result of the protests by the disgruntled ANC branch members, News24 has been reliably informed that that staffers are also seeking a legal opinion on how to resolve their lack of payment.

They are also understood to be considering approaching the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

Chief among the employees' concerns is that the ANC has failed to give them a written commitment on when they will be getting paid their outstanding salaries.