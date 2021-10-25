ANC candidate list haunts Ramaphosa on campaign trail

President Cyril Ramaphosa campaigned in Johannesburg on Monday.

In Alexandra, he was met by angry residents who demanded answers.

Ramaphosa told the residents to vote for the ANC despite their complaints over a candidate.

Angry Alexandra residents demanded answers from ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa on why they should vote for the party while an ostensibly fraudulently nominated candidate remains on the ballot paper.



Ramaphosa visited Alexandra on Monday afternoon to wrap up a day of campaigning in Johannesburg.

His visit to the township saw him confronted about a candidate who was allegedly not chosen by the community but made it on the ANC candidate list.

Residents accused Deborah Fraser of illegally parachuting her name as their representative for ward 108. She had been a ward councillor for 10 years and community members said she did not get more votes than Keith Nthite, the man they claim to have voted for.

Unlike other areas where the bulk of his speech was focused on service delivery, Ramaphosa spent his time explaining to residents the party’s stance on its nomination list.

He pleaded with them that the ANC was investigating complaints of illegally selected candidates and that they would be removed after the elections if found to have been illegally chosen.

These assurances were unconvincing for some of the residents in the crowd who screamed "no" as he pleaded with them to listen.

The ANC national executive committee took a decision that ANC members who were illegally installed would be removed. Fresh by-elections would be held in disputed wards.

Ramaphosa pleaded that it was crucial that supporters continue to vote for the ANC on 1 November despite the grievances. He said if they did not vote for the ANC, the party would lose the ward.

"People are complaining in various areas, just like you are complaining. We are saying the NEC has said even if people were illegally selected vote for them because they are under the ANC. Investigations will take place. Kgalema Motlanthe will make sure this is properly investigated.

"As you say 'no Keith no vote' then you are donating the ward. So, if we give it to other people, then Johannesburg will go down and we will lose it," Ramaphosa said.

"In every area, we say accept and go vote."

Residents screamed back in disagreement unsatisfied with Ramaphosa's explanation.

The party in 2021 allowed community members to take part in the nomination process for the first time.

The ANC's candidate nomination process has been marred by controversy as regions filed complaints with the party about fraudulent selection processes.

The party said it would deal with the filed complaints after the elections. The complaints are being probed by Motlanthe who is leading the ANC's elections committee.