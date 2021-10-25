3h ago

add bookmark

ANC candidate list haunts Ramaphosa on campaign trail

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a community meeting ahead of the 2021 municipal elections. Photo: Papi Morake/Gallo
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a community meeting ahead of the 2021 municipal elections. Photo: Papi Morake/Gallo
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa campaigned in Johannesburg on Monday.
  • In Alexandra, he was met by angry residents who demanded answers. 
  • Ramaphosa told the residents to vote for the ANC despite their complaints over a candidate.

Angry Alexandra residents demanded answers from ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa on why they should vote for the party while an ostensibly fraudulently nominated candidate remains on the ballot paper.

Ramaphosa visited Alexandra on Monday afternoon to wrap up a day of campaigning in Johannesburg.

His visit to the township saw him confronted about a candidate who was allegedly not chosen by the community but made it on the ANC candidate list.

Residents accused Deborah Fraser of illegally parachuting her name as their representative for ward 108. She had been a ward councillor for 10 years and community members said she did not get more votes than Keith Nthite, the man they claim to have voted for.

Unlike other areas where the bulk of his speech was focused on service delivery, Ramaphosa spent his time explaining to residents the party’s stance on its nomination list.

He pleaded with them that the ANC was investigating complaints of illegally selected candidates and that they would be removed after the elections if found to have been illegally chosen.

These assurances were unconvincing for some of the residents in the crowd who screamed "no" as he pleaded with them to listen.

READ | Mbalula concerned about 'thugs' who allegedly hijacked ANC dispute process over candidate list

The ANC national executive committee took a decision that ANC members who were illegally installed would be removed. Fresh by-elections would be held in disputed wards.

Ramaphosa pleaded that it was crucial that supporters continue to vote for the ANC on 1 November despite the grievances. He said if they did not vote for the ANC, the party would lose the ward.

"People are complaining in various areas, just like you are complaining. We are saying the NEC has said even if people were illegally selected vote for them because they are under the ANC. Investigations will take place. Kgalema Motlanthe will make sure this is properly investigated.

"As you say 'no Keith no vote' then you are donating the ward. So, if we give it to other people, then Johannesburg will go down and we will lose it," Ramaphosa said.

"In every area, we say accept and go vote."

Residents screamed back in disagreement unsatisfied with Ramaphosa's explanation.

READ | Elections 2021: If an ANC candidate was 'wrongly elected', they will be asked to resign - Mabuza

The party in 2021 allowed community members to take part in the nomination process for the first time.

The ANC's candidate nomination process has been marred by controversy as regions filed complaints with the party about fraudulent selection processes.

The party said it would deal with the filed complaints after the elections. The complaints are being probed by Motlanthe who is leading the ANC's elections committee.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anccyril ramaphosagautengjohannesburgpoliticselections 2021
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
With Faf de Klerk out injured, who should start at scrumhalf for the Springboks against Wales on 6 November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Herschel Jantjies
32% - 410 votes
Cobus Reinach
64% - 811 votes
Grant Williams
3% - 41 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

16h ago

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.71
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.25
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.08
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.02
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,806.88
+0.8%
Silver
24.56
+0.9%
Palladium
2,068.50
+2.3%
Platinum
1,062.25
+1.8%
Brent Crude
85.53
+1.1%
Top 40
60,446
-0.1%
All Share
66,980
-0.1%
Resource 10
63,455
+0.8%
Industrial 25
85,827
-1.0%
Financial 15
13,901
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21291.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo