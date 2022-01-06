ANC cautions supporters against unauthorised parties ahead of January 8 statement

The ANC has warned supporters against using party regalia for unsanctioned events ahead of its January 8 statement on Saturday.

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is expected to hold an event in Polokwane on Friday.

Other unauthorised gatherings ahead of Saturday's event have also taken place.

The ANC has asked supporters to desist from using the party's regalia to lure crowds to unsanctioned events and parties in Limpopo.



The party is celebrating its birthday in Polokwane on Saturday and there have been several events in the lead-up to the January 8 statement at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

These unauthorised events and birthday parties are what the party is concerned about.

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is also expected to host an event on Friday. He has been suspended since last year and is not allowed to host events on the party's behalf. A poster sporting his name and the ANC's flag is circulating on social media.

At a press briefing on Thursday, national executive committee member Nomvula Mokonyane said the party had taken note of the unauthorised gatherings and was unaware of Magashule's event.

She cautioned supporters to desist from using the party's regalia for unsanctioned events.



On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa will host a golf day event as part of a party fundraising initiative.

Tickets for participation cost from R10 000 to R350 000.

Later on Friday, Ramaphosa will address an ANC gala dinner where tables are being sold for up to R1.2 million.

According to Mokonyane, Saturday's event at the stadium will be held in line with Covid-19 regulations. Only 2 000 supporters who have been registered will be allowed at the stadium.

The party's usual mass gatherings to mark its birthday will not take place this year.

ANC leaders, including Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza, have been criss-crossing the province since Wednesday as part of a build-up to the rally on Saturday.



There's been mixed reaction to ANC leaders' visits to traditional leaders and faith-based organisations in various Limpopo regions.

Although support for the ANC has been vocalised, unhappiness about service delivery and other issues have dominated activities.

Mokonyane said the activities were meant to consolidate support within the party.

