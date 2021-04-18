59m ago

add bookmark

ANC chief whip ready 'to subject herself' to probe over son’s involvement in party PPE deal

Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina. (Picture: Misheck Makora)
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina. (Picture: Misheck Makora)
  • The ANC's chief whip in Parliament wants to appear before the party's integrity commission to account for her son's involvement in a party PPE deal.
  • According to a report, Pemmy Majodina is embroiled in a scandal over an alleged conflict of financial interest over a tender that went to her son, Mkhonto weSizwe.
  • He is the sole director of a company that apparently supplied 150 thermometers valued at R350 each.

The ANC's chief whip in Parliament, Pemmy Majodina, wants to appear before the party's integrity commission to explain her son's involvement in an ANC personal protective equipment caucus deal.

In a statement, the ANC parliamentary caucus's acting spokesperson, Nomfanelo Kota, said Majodina regretted the involvement of her son, Mkhonto weSizwe, in a deal that supplied thermometers worth R52 500 to ANC constituency offices in January 2021.

According to a Sunday Times report, Majodina was embroiled in a scandal over an alleged conflict of financial interest over a tender that went to her son.

It is understood a company in which Mkhonto weSizwe is the sole director apparently supplied 150 thermometers valued at R350 each to be used at the party's constituency offices across the country.

His company, King Mzimshe Trading, is registered in Bhisho, the Eastern Cape.

"The chief whip is aware that this may be reasonably perceived as a form of abuse of office and nepotism due to the proximity of her son. The chief whip reiterates her long-standing commitment to upholding the law. 

"In her personal capacity, the chief whip has written to the ANC integrity commission to express her wish and willingness to voluntarily appear before it at its convenient time. Similarly, it is the intention of the chief whip to subject herself to a parliamentary ethics probe if and when called upon to do so to clear perceptions of any flouting of regulations," Kota said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancpemmy majodina
Lottery
1 Daily Lotto player bags R407k!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
53% - 690 votes
Yes, at work
17% - 218 votes
No, I've never experienced this
31% - 399 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.31
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
19.81
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.15
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.07
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(0.0)
Gold
1,776.67
(0.0)
Silver
25.97
(0.0)
Platinum
1,203.79
(0.0)
Brent Crude
66.77
(-0.3)
Palladium
2,781.00
(0.0)
All Share
68,699
(+1.3)
Top 40
62,898
(+1.3)
Financial 15
12,446
(+0.8)
Industrial 25
89,364
(+0.8)
Resource 10
70,350
(+2.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution

16 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution
FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills...

15 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills development, mentorship
FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine

14 Apr

FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo