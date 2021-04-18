ANC chief whip ready 'to subject herself' to probe over son’s involvement in party PPE deal

The ANC ' s chief whip in Parliament wants to appear before the party ' s integrity commission to account for her son ' s involvement in a party PPE deal.

The ANC's chief whip in Parliament, Pemmy Majodina, wants to appear before the party's integrity commission to explain her son's involvement in an ANC personal protective equipment caucus deal.



In a statement, the ANC parliamentary caucus's acting spokesperson, Nomfanelo Kota, said Majodina regretted the involvement of her son, Mkhonto weSizwe, in a deal that supplied thermometers worth R52 500 to ANC constituency offices in January 2021.

According to a Sunday Times report, Majodina was embroiled in a scandal over an alleged conflict of financial interest over a tender that went to her son.

It is understood a company in which Mkhonto weSizwe is the sole director apparently supplied 150 thermometers valued at R350 each to be used at the party's constituency offices across the country.

His company, King Mzimshe Trading, is registered in Bhisho, the Eastern Cape.

"The chief whip is aware that this may be reasonably perceived as a form of abuse of office and nepotism due to the proximity of her son. The chief whip reiterates her long-standing commitment to upholding the law.

"In her personal capacity, the chief whip has written to the ANC integrity commission to express her wish and willingness to voluntarily appear before it at its convenient time. Similarly, it is the intention of the chief whip to subject herself to a parliamentary ethics probe if and when called upon to do so to clear perceptions of any flouting of regulations," Kota said.