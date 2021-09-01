ANC chief whip's office 'not privy to intelligence reports' suggesting Xiaomei Havard is a spy

The office of the ANC's parliamentary chief whip is not privy to intelligence reports regarding Xiaomei Havard.

According to intelligence reports, there is a "high likelihood" that Havard may be relaying classified information to China.

Havard has denied the allegations.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina's office says it is not privy to intelligence reports which suggest there is a "high likelihood" that party MP Xiaomei Havard may be sharing classified information about South Africa with the Chinese Communist Party.

In a statement, Majodina's office says there have been several reports regarding Harvard.

The statement read:

The office wishes to place it on the record that it is not privy to such intelligence reports and is not an accredited service provider in intelligence matters. It neither has the investigative capabilities to deal with such matters and is thus unable to comment on the authenticity or veracity of these purported reports.

The statement also said that Majodina's office did not want to encroach on the line functions of authorised agencies.

On Tuesday, News24 reported that the State Security Agency's (SSA) counter-intelligence unit had flagged concerns over Havard's links to China and its impact on national security.

The report read: "It is, however, a concern that, given China's modus operandi, the possibility of Harvard sharing classified information with the [Chinese] Ministry of State Security, through its embassy and its networks of state and non-state actors, cannot be ruled out. Despite Harvard denying membership of the UFWD, there is a high likelihood that she had relations with the MSS to drive their interest as directed by China, which she is likely to maintain."

The Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS) and organisations linked to the United Front Work Department (UFWD) play an integral role in gathering intelligence outside of China.

In July, the Sunday Times first reported on Havard's link to a shadowy Chinese agency.

This was soon after the 55-year-old Chinese-born South African was announced as the candidate to occupy the parliamentary seat of the late minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu.

The SSA report said: "On account of details that have emerged from the modus operandi of China and Havard's biography, there is merit in some of the media allegations that she is linked to the UFWD. From a national security perspective, there is a concern over her involvement with China and the potential impact on national security."

