28m ago

add bookmark

ANC chief whip's office 'not privy to intelligence reports' suggesting Xiaomei Havard is a spy

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina.
ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina.
Adrian de Kock
  • The office of the ANC's parliamentary chief whip is not privy to intelligence reports regarding Xiaomei Havard.
  • According to intelligence reports, there is a "high likelihood" that Havard may be relaying classified information to China.
  • Havard has denied the allegations.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina's office says it is not privy to intelligence reports which suggest there is a "high likelihood" that party MP Xiaomei Havard may be sharing classified information about South Africa with the Chinese Communist Party.

In a statement, Majodina's office says there have been several reports regarding Harvard.

The statement read:

The office wishes to place it on the record that it is not privy to such intelligence reports and is not an accredited service provider in intelligence matters. It neither has the investigative capabilities to deal with such matters and is thus unable to comment on the authenticity or veracity of these purported reports.

The statement also said that Majodina's office did not want to encroach on the line functions of authorised agencies.

READ: EXCLUSIVE | SSA report finds ‘high likelihood’ ANC MP Xiaomei Havard is spying for China

On Tuesday, News24 reported that the State Security Agency's (SSA) counter-intelligence unit had flagged concerns over Havard's links to China and its impact on national security.

The report read: "It is, however, a concern that, given China's modus operandi, the possibility of Harvard sharing classified information with the [Chinese] Ministry of State Security, through its embassy and its networks of state and non-state actors, cannot be ruled out. Despite Harvard denying membership of the UFWD, there is a high likelihood that she had relations with the MSS to drive their interest as directed by China, which she is likely to maintain."

The Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS) and organisations linked to the United Front Work Department (UFWD) play an integral role in gathering intelligence outside of China.

In July, the Sunday Times first reported on Havard's link to a shadowy Chinese agency.

This was soon after the 55-year-old Chinese-born South African was announced as the candidate to occupy the parliamentary seat of the late minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu.

The SSA report said: "On account of details that have emerged from the modus operandi of China and Havard's biography, there is merit in some of the media allegations that she is linked to the UFWD. From a national security perspective, there is a concern over her involvement with China and the potential impact on national security."

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parliamentancpemmy majodinaxiaomei havardsouth africachinapoliticssecurity
Lottery
R250k for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should schools drop Life orientation from high school to save the 2021 academic year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely, let's remove another elective subject too
26% - 721 votes
Yes, it's not a necessary subject at this stage of the pandemic
42% - 1150 votes
No, students need to learn these skills somewhere
32% - 870 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.43
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.90
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.09
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.61
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,817.79
+0.2%
Silver
24.11
+0.9%
Palladium
2,476.50
+0.1%
Platinum
1,016.00
-0.2%
Brent Crude
71.63
-0.8%
Top 40
60,606
-0.7%
All Share
66,992
-0.7%
Resource 10
64,006
-3.6%
Industrial 25
84,680
+1.5%
Financial 15
14,417
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo