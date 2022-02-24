30m ago

ANC clears 2 former Gauteng mayors over VBS looting scandal

Zintle Mahlati
Boyce Maneli. (file)
Boyce Maneli. (file)
  • In 2020, Boyce Maneli and Maphefo Mogale-Letsie were asked to step down by the Gauteng PEC.
  • Maneli and Letsie had served as mayors of two Gauteng municipalities which invested into VBS Mutual Bank. 
  • Their sanctions by the Gauteng PEC have been set-aside by the ANC's national dispute resolution committee. 

The former mayors of the Merafong municipality and the West Rand district municipality have been cleared of any wrongdoing by the ANC's national dispute resolution committee for their alleged oversight failure in the VBS scandal. 

Boyce Maneli, who served as mayor of the West Rand, and the former Merafong mayor, Maphefo Mogale-Letsie, were told to step down from their positions following an investigation by the Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) in 2020. 

The two Gauteng municipalities had invested R81 million and R50 million respectively into VBS Mutual Bank.

Municipalities are legally barred from investing in mutual banks.

The VBS scandal saw over R1 billion looted from the bank over several years. 

The ANC subsequently disciplined members whose municipalities had invested in the bank. 

Maneli and Letsie were some of those who faced sanctions by the party. 

Maphefo Mogale Letsie
Merafong executive mayor Maphefo Mogale-Letsie. (Via @GautengProvince, Twitter)

After an investigation by the Gauteng provincial integrity committee, they were both told to step aside. 

Both appealed to the ANC's national executive committee. 

The party's national dispute resolution committee (NDRC) resolved that the sanctions against the two were harsh. 

In a report addressed to Maneli, dated 15 February - which News24 has seen - the committee believed he had taken steps to correct the errors regarding VBS. He had also not served as mayor in 2015 when the initial deposit was made. 

"There was neither a warning nor any form of caution from the officials that the investments were made illegally. It was only after the VBS Mutual Bank was put under curatorship that they took action. 

"Maneli and Letsie approached their respective councils to solicit direction and resolutions, so as to kickstart investigations pertaining to this matter," the committee said. 

The committee said both former mayors had alerted the Gauteng provincial treasury to investigate the matter. 

A forensic investigation was also undertaken. 

Swift disciplinary action was taken against officials, the NDRC said.  

The ANC NDRC found the following:
  • Advocate Terry Motau's report into the looting of VBS had made no adverse findings against Maneli and Letsie; 
  • The forensic report had been clear on who should be held accountable for the illegal deposits; and
  • The sanctions against the two had been harsh and took no consideration of the findings.

"It is our considered view that the sanctions to have them step down as executive mayors and not to accept nominations as public representatives may have been harsh, and, at best, extremely severe," the committee said.

Maneli and Letsie will be allowed to continue in their political roles, with the ruling by the Gauteng PEC set aside. 

