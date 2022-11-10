ANC clears 'confusion', says media will not be charged to cover its December conference

The ANC will not charge the media for covering its December conference.

This is an about-turn after Pule Mabe's statement on Wednesday.

Paul Mashatile said the party considered the media its esteemed partners.

The ANC has "clarified confusion" that it will charge a media fee to cover its Nasrec December conference.

On Thursday, the party's treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile, said the party "regrets any confusion caused and wish to clarify the organisation's position on this matter".

"We have no intention to charge a fee for media coverage of the conference. We intend to approach media coverage of the conference as we have done in the past. The ANC will continue engaging with the media as we build up toward the conference. We endeavour to resolve any challenges that may arise as best as we can."

The statement comes as the SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) planned to meet with the ruling party regarding its plans to charge media houses for coverage space.

News24 reported that ANC spokesperson, Pule Mabe, said the media had too many demands - and the fee packages, which he said were being formulated, would help the party cover the infrastructure required by the media.

Mabe denied that the cash-strapped ruling party would benefit from the media fees, saying they were solely for the media's benefit.

"We want to ensure that the five days we are here together work for you, and that you can cover everything. Everyone wants to be accommodated. We are creating this, so that everyone can be accommodated," he said.

"We will do our best to ensure that we accommodate your requirements, as we have always done in the past. If the exercise succeeds, it allows me to create a bigger space for the media, and if we do not meet each other halfway, it will be difficult."