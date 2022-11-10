34m ago

add bookmark

ANC clears 'confusion', says media will not be charged to cover its December conference

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Paul Mashatile. Photo: Deaan Vivier
Paul Mashatile. Photo: Deaan Vivier
  • The ANC will not charge the media for covering its December conference.
  • This is an about-turn after Pule Mabe's statement on Wednesday.
  • Paul Mashatile said the party considered the media its esteemed partners.

The ANC has "clarified confusion" that it will charge a media fee to cover its Nasrec December conference. 

On Thursday, the party's treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile, said the party "regrets any confusion caused and wish to clarify the organisation's position on this matter".

"We have no intention to charge a fee for media coverage of the conference. We intend to approach media coverage of the conference as we have done in the past. The ANC will continue engaging with the media as we build up toward the conference. We endeavour to resolve any challenges that may arise as best as we can."

The statement comes as the SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) planned to meet with the ruling party regarding its plans to charge media houses for coverage space.

News24 reported that ANC spokesperson, Pule Mabe, said the media had too many demands - and the fee packages, which he said were being formulated, would help the party cover the infrastructure required by the media. 

READ | Financial watchdog says ANC must pay R10m a month to clear staff retirement fund arrears

Mabe denied that the cash-strapped ruling party would benefit from the media fees, saying they were solely for the media's benefit.

"We want to ensure that the five days we are here together work for you, and that you can cover everything. Everyone wants to be accommodated. We are creating this, so that everyone can be accommodated," he said. 

"We will do our best to ensure that we accommodate your requirements, as we have always done in the past. If the exercise succeeds, it allows me to create a bigger space for the media, and if we do not meet each other halfway, it will be difficult." 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancpule mabepaul mashatilepolitical partiespoliticsmedia
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 726 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
27% - 3162 votes
I don't use Twitter
67% - 7843 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.44
+1.9%
Rand - Pound
20.34
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.75
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.50
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.4%
Gold
1,750.35
+2.5%
Silver
21.70
+3.0%
Palladium
1,958.50
+4.9%
Platinum
1,035.50
+4.8%
Brent Crude
92.65
-2.9%
Top 40
64,087
+1.7%
All Share
70,710
+1.5%
Resource 10
69,497
+1.6%
Industrial 25
83,023
+1.9%
Financial 15
16,088
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation...

09 Nov

Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation achievements
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event

08 Nov

Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event
Hanover Park-based NPO breaks new grounds after performance on Castle of Good...

08 Nov

Hanover Park-based NPO breaks new grounds after performance on Castle of Good Hope's rooftop
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

11h ago

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22313.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo